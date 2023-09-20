Starfield: Stroud-Eklund Staryard Location Guide

Starfield is filled with interesting locations to visit, many of which hold quests and off-the-beaten-track moments that help make the game’s universe feel so much more alive. These are often what keeps people going in Bethesda’s massive RPGs because there’s so much to see that it’s almost impossible to find it all in one playthrough.

One group of locations is the various manufacturing facilities for starships across the universe. Each has a distinct style, brand, and reputation, and it’s worth visiting them to find the perfect ship for a player’s preferred style.

How to Find Stroud-Eklund Staryard in Starfield

Stroud-Eklund Staryard orbits Dalvik, a moon of the largest ringed gas giant in the Narion System in Starfield. Players can easily find it by Grav Jumping to the system and looking for the staryard icon in the system map.

The Narion system is also where The Clinic is located. Players will visit this location as part of a few quests, such as The Key Ingredient. We recommend players hop over to the Stroud-Eklund Staryard while they’re there if they haven’t already just to experience it as soon as possible.

What to do at the Stroud-Eklund Staryard in Starfield

There are a few things for players to do when they visit the Stroud-Eklund Staryard in Starfield. First and foremost, players should speak to Hawthorne and learn a little about the company’s ships. We hadn’t been tempted by a ship in the game until we visited this location. The massive Conqueror, with its capacity for 6 crew, is still calling to us. In the end, we settled for the Warwolf, a compact but spacious affair.

While there are named characters players can find in the R&D department of this location, they’re usually in a meeting and won’t speak to players. As far as we could tell in our visit, there’s no quest linked to them that can be triggered by visiting the staryard.

Instead, players should interact with the computer terminal in the main showroom. This triggers the Drydock Blues: Stroud-Eklund Staryard quest. It requires players to speak to Hawthorne to learn about deliveries that the company needs. For us, this meant needing to deliver 500 Iron, of which we only had 184 at the time of starting the quest.

Thankfully, it’s possible to deliver whatever the company asks of the player over the course of multiple trips. It also makes mining Iron from random planets while exploring the universe feel a little more useful as opposed to purely adding to a player’s colossal horde of stuff.