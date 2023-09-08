Starfield: Will Starfield on Xbox Have Mods?

Bethesda games and modding go hand in hand, and for years the two have been tightly linked thanks to the thriving modding communities around the developer’s games. Starfield is no exception to this, and there are already tons of mods out there for players to download and use in their games.

In recent years, Bethesda has made an effort to bring mods to Consoles, including with titles like Fallout 4, and naturally, players will be wondering if Starfield will be getting the same treatment and if we can expect to see mods coming to the Xbox version of the game. This guide has the answer for you, and we think you will be happy with it.

Will the Xbox Version of Starfield Have Mods?

Yes, the Xbox version of Starfield will be getting official mod support the same as PC. We currently do not know when this will happen, but in an interview with Vandal, a Spanish website that Gamespot was nice enough to translate, Bethesda’s Pete Hines confirmed that mod support would be coming “after launch” for both PC and Xbox.

Previously, Bethesda games have gotten official mod support a few months after the game’s release, such was the case for Fallout 4 and Skyrim Special Edition, so we imagine this will be the case for Starfield, though we currently have no confirmation. As for PC users, modding can be done via third-party sites much like every other Bethesda title, with websites such as Nexus Mods.

Bethesda games are known for being havens for modders, with nearly every title having huge communities for modders making content that players love, ranging from simple fixes to whole expansion-sided questlines. Bethesda has also always been supportive and appreciative of their games modding communities, with Todd Howard saying in a Reddit AMA back in 2021 “Our modding community has been with us for 20 years. We love what they do and hope to see more make a career out of it.”

It is worth noting that Xbox will likely have fewer options in terms of mods, due to their size, content, and compatibility, but previous titles have still offered a good amount of mods, and we can expect Starfield will be the same. Of course, using mods often disables achievements as they can make them too easy to unlock, which has been the case with previous Bethesda games and mods, and we expect the same will apply here.