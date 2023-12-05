How to Start a Rift in Time DLC in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It’s time to say hi to your new best Disney friends from the DDV A Rift in Time expansion.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s paid expansion, A Rift in Time, packs a bunch of new characters, a brand new and bigger realm, and a plot-heavy questline. With everything it promises to do, starting A Rift in Time’s DLC content is one of the first things you’ll want to do in the game.

The excitement of finally having Disney Dreamlight Valley’s full version in my hands, plus all the new cozy edition stuff delivered to my mail, got the best of me. As soon as I logged in, I started running in circles all over the Plaza and the castle, looking for a way to unlock DDV’s A Rift in Time content. However, unlike in previous updates, you don’t just open a door in the castle in exchange for a couple of Dreamlight. In this guide, I’ll go over how you can start A Rift in Time in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to Travel to Eternity Isle in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To start the A Rift in Time expansion and travel to Eternity Isle, you’ll first have to speak to Jafar’s hologram in the Plaza to start the quest, The Port of Many Worlds. This will take place as soon as you start Disney Dreamlight Valley. Once that’s out of the way, follow these steps:

  1. Have a word with Merlin and follow him to the castle to get access to Eternity Isle in DDV. In a cutscene, Merlin will open a few new doors. Right now, the only one you should care about is the big, black gates in front of you.
  2. Go through the big, black gates to enter the Stardust Port, a sort of middle ground between your Valley and new realms that you haven’t visited yet. Once inside, speak with Merlin to start The Secrets of Eternity Isle.
  3. To enter Eternity Isle in DDV, head toward the Stardust Port’s right and interact with the Ancient Vessel: a wooden boat. By selecting Enter, you’ll be taken to the exclusive content A Rift in Time has to offer.

This should trigger a cutscene that showcases a lot of what DDV’s A Rift in Time DLC has to offer: brand new monkey companions, new crops, and an intricate plotline that Jafar is weaving you into. As soon as you enter, you’ll be approached by Jafar via hologram to continue the DLC’s quest line.

