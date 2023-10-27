Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Official Release Date, All Editions & Future Updates

Disney Dreamlight Valley is finally ready to leave early access. This means our favorite Disney characters are ready to resume their magical journey but now in full release.

While this is happy news, it also raises a lot of questions and concerns. In this guide, we’ll go over the official release date, the different editions, and the upcoming paid expansion.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Official Release Date

Image via Gameloft

DDV has finally unveiled its full release date: December 5th, 2023.

However, Cozy Edition, a special retail-exclusive edition, is now available on the Nintendo Switch across North America and will join PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One globally on November 10th.

Will Progress Carry Over to Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Full Release?

As Disney Dreamlight Valley transitions to launch, existing players won’t lose their progress, Moonstones, or saves. This means they can pick the game up right where they left off on December 5th.

A token of appreciation awaits early access players who buy any tier of the Founder’s Pack before December 4th. They’ll get all the cosmetic items from the Gold Edition. As a bonus, all Founders will receive 2500 Moonstones to celebrate this milestone.

Disney Dreamlight Valley All Editions and Differences

Image via Gameloft

With the official release on the horizon, Disney Dreamlight Valley introduces new game editions to welcome fresh adventurers.

The Regular Disney Dreamlight Valley Edition is a digital copy of the game with 8000 Moonstones. It costs $ 39.99.

is a digital copy of the game with 8000 Moonstones. It costs $ 39.99. Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Cozy Edition is a physical copy of the game that grants 14500 Moonstones, a cottage house skin, five raccoon companion skins, a Cheshire cat sweater, a poster, and a sticker sheet. This version costs $ 49.99.

is a physical copy of the game that grants 14500 Moonstones, a cottage house skin, five raccoon companion skins, a Cheshire cat sweater, a poster, and a sticker sheet. This version costs $ 49.99. The Gold Edition is a digital version of Disney Dreamlight Valley with 15000 Moonstones, a Flowery Capybara companion, a Flowery Summer Cottage house skin, and an artist’s overalls outfit. This one costs $ 69.99.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time Expansion Pack

Image via Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley is set to introduce an all-new paid Expansion Pass, A Rift in Time, coming this December 5th. Yes, the same day of the release.

This expansion promises an exciting adventure across Eternity Isle, where you’ll encounter new friends like Gaston, Eva, and Rapunzel. explore

To learn more about this captivating addition and other upcoming updates, be sure to join the Disney Dreamlight Valley team for their first-ever showcase on November 1st at 1:00 PM ET (6:00 PM CET).