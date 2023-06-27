Players are immediately introduced to their farm and home upon starting a new journey in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. This farm is where they’ll carve out a life alongside their crops, animals, and that special someone.

However, there’s an overwhelming amount of information to learn right from the word go, and almost none of it makes sense to the uninitiated. That’s why we’ve put together this guide to all facilities in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, so players know how to upgrade their farm over time and what each facility provides.

All Facilities & What They Do in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

The table below details every facility players can purchase and upgrade in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. We’ve also added information about what those facilities do to help in the day-to-day running of the player’s farm.

Facility Name Benefits Cost

Pond The Pond is the facility that unlocks ducks, a new form of livestock players can sell and collect eggs from over time. Getting this facility early on will make the game much more manageable from the second year onwards. 10,000G

Coop Upgrade The Coop Upgrade expands the Chicken Coop to house up to 16 birds with two incubators. This means two fertilized eggs can be incubated simultaneously, speeding up the process of getting more chickens that can be sold for a profit. 100,000G

Processing Room With the Processing room, players can create butter and cheese from milk. The additional process makes for a much more valuable product to sell, earning players much more money with each one sold. 150,000G

Fertilizer Maker Players can recycle old items and all the recipes they mess up into fertilizer by using the Fertilizer Maker. This facility creates a useful item for growing grass in pastures and improving soil quality. 45,000G

Barn Upgrade The Barn Upgrade makes it possible to house up to 16 animals in the main barn, with two isolation spaces for any pregnant ones. This is perfect for breeding cows or building up a herd of goats, allowing ample room for the ever-expanding family. 120,000G

Fertilizer Spreader 1 This Fertilizer Spreader will be installed in the poor field, the one players start their journey with access to. When it’s full, it’ll spray fertilizer twice daily and speed up crop growth while ensuring the soil quality never drops. 60,000G

Fertilizer Spreader 2 Fertilizer Spreader 2 will be established in the good field, the one players unlock in the second year. As with the above facility, it can spread fertilizer twice daily when filled. 60,000G Amazing Field This upgrade introduces a third farming area at the back of the homestead property. This area is critical for growing high quality crops, and anything that requires “high quality” soil. 60,000G

Which Facilities to Buy First in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

We believe that players should first purchase the Pond and Coop Upgrade facilities in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. The Pond is relatively cheap, so players should be able to buy it in the first year if they focus on selling as many fish and discoveries from the mine as possible.

With the Coop Upgrade, players can maximize the number of chickens they keep, growing their flock over time with a male and female until they’ve got 16 in total. This will result in a near-endless supply of eggs to sell and cook. Players only really need one male chicken to build up the population, so any male chicks can be sold as the flock grows.

The Pond is the secret to unlocking ducks in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. It might cost a good chunk of cash, but it’s worth it. Ducks sell for a lot of money, and the flock can be expanded by getting a male and female pair.

With both a Coop Upgrade and Pond, players will have a regular revenue stream to ensure they’re always earning, even if the hybrid crops aren’t paying their way just yet. Eggs are often part of Requests from characters around the village and are great for cooking food to keep the protagonist full of energy. With these facilities as a baseline, everything else on the farm will come along nicely.