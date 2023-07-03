Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Rival Events – All Rival Marriages and Events Guide

This guide covers every Rival Marriage event between all couples in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life and how to trigger them.

Screenshot via Gamepur

In the picturesque Forgotten Valley, love is in the air. While the player’s character is the only one who can get married, several potential couples in the game share a special bond. These couples, known as rival couples, have unique events that players can witness under specific conditions. Although these events do not affect the player’s relationship or marriage prospects, it’s still fun to spill some tea between farming sessions.

What are Rival Marriage Events in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Rival Marriage Events in SoS: A Wonderful Life occur exclusively in the first chapter and involve three couples: Gustafa and Nami, Cecilia and Matthew, and Lumina and Rock. 

Related: Is Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town Multiplayer?

To trigger a rival event, players must not have witnessed the 8-Heart event of the participants or proposed marriage to them.

How to Trigger Every Rival Marriage Event in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

All Gustafa and Nami in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Screenshot by Gamepur
Event NumberEvent DescriptionSeasonTimePlace
1Gustafa attempts to chat with Nami and proposes a riverside outing, but she remains unresponsive. Worried, he notices her rosy cheeks and questions her health. Nami brushes off his concern, and their encounter concludes with Gustafa gifting her an apple.Summer, autumn, or winterBetween 8:00 am and 5:00 pmOutside the farm’s south entrance
2Nami finds solace behind a tree, silently embracing Gustafa’s guitar melodies. Lost in contemplation, she wonders if Gustafa’s presence or enchanting music brings her inner peace.Autumn or winterBetween 3:00 pm and midnightOutside the Lei-Over Inn
3Nami takes refuge from the rain under the inn’s balcony, expressing her disdain for gloomy days. In contrast, Gustafa perceives rain as a life-sustaining blessing. Intrigued by his outlook, Nami decides to venture out and join him on a reflective walk in the rain.WinterBetween 11:00 am and 6:00 pmUnder the inn’s balcony

All Cecilia and Matthew in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Screenshot by Gamepur
vent NumberEvent DescriptionSeasonTimePlace
1You spot Matthew watching Cecilia work, and when he notices your gaze, he asks you to stop staring. However, he eventually confides you about Cecilia’s newfound happiness and wonders if she has fallen in love. He hopes this person can truly make her happy.Summer, Autumn, or WinterBetween 7:00 am and midnightOutside Vesta’s farm storage shed
2Cecilia confronts Matthew about his recent avoidance of your farm. Matthew reassures her that she hasn’t done anything wrong, and Cecilia apologizes before leaving. Matthew confesses his confusion about his feelings for Cecilia, unsure if they stem from their familial bond or romantic interest.Autumn or WinterBetween 10:00 am and 5:00 pmIn the pasture building
3Vesta calls for Cecilia, concerned about her absence. Matthew alarmed, asks if you’ve seen her and worries something terrible happened. He rushes off to search and finds Cecilia near the waterfall. Anxious, he checks if she’s alright. Cecilia explained she fell asleep there. Matthew scolds her and begs her not to disappear again. They return to the farm together.WinterBetween 8:00 pm and midnightOn the bridge near Vesta’s farm

All Lumina and Rock in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Screenshot by Gamepur
Event NumberEvent DescriptionSeasonTimePlace
1Passing by the Lei-Over Inn’s entrance, you spot Lumina and Rock engaged in conversation. Rock expresses his concern about a mysterious laughter he heard near the villa, fearing for Lumina’s safety. Lumina dismisses it, annoyed, and abruptly leaves. Startled by the encounter, she collides with you, panics, and flees, screaming.Summer, Autumn, or WinterBetween 9:00 am and 2:00 pmOutside the Lei-Over Inn
2Lumina ponders while Rock lazes at the bottom of a hill. He questions her presence, annoying her further. Rock playfully suggests she harbors feelings for him, urging her to be honest. Just as Lumina appreciates his wisdom, he spoils it with self-praise. Irritated, she walks away, uninterested in his boasts.Autumn or WinterBetween 9:00 am and 2:00 pmOn the bridge toward Vesta’s farm
3Lumina proposes a forest expedition, but Rock counters with the promise of a more captivating destination. They find themselves side by side, embracing the beach’s allure. Engaged in a heartfelt dialogue, their encounter reaches a poignant finale.WinterBetween 9:00 am and 5:00 pmOutside Bluebird Cafe

About the author

Cande Maldonado

Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS, smash virtual pottery, and complete every side quest available in RPGs. Throwing that useless degree out of the window, she has been writing professionally for the past three years ever since. Her passion for games dates to 2006, when she mounted a Chocobo for the first time. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?

More Stories by Cande Maldonado

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved