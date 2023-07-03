Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Rival Events – All Rival Marriages and Events Guide

In the picturesque Forgotten Valley, love is in the air. While the player’s character is the only one who can get married, several potential couples in the game share a special bond. These couples, known as rival couples, have unique events that players can witness under specific conditions. Although these events do not affect the player’s relationship or marriage prospects, it’s still fun to spill some tea between farming sessions.

What are Rival Marriage Events in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Rival Marriage Events in SoS: A Wonderful Life occur exclusively in the first chapter and involve three couples: Gustafa and Nami, Cecilia and Matthew, and Lumina and Rock.

To trigger a rival event, players must not have witnessed the 8-Heart event of the participants or proposed marriage to them.

How to Trigger Every Rival Marriage Event in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

All Gustafa and Nami in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Screenshot by Gamepur

Event Number Event Description Season Time Place 1 Gustafa attempts to chat with Nami and proposes a riverside outing, but she remains unresponsive. Worried, he notices her rosy cheeks and questions her health. Nami brushes off his concern, and their encounter concludes with Gustafa gifting her an apple. Summer, autumn, or winter Between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm Outside the farm’s south entrance 2 Nami finds solace behind a tree, silently embracing Gustafa’s guitar melodies. Lost in contemplation, she wonders if Gustafa’s presence or enchanting music brings her inner peace. Autumn or winter Between 3:00 pm and midnight Outside the Lei-Over Inn 3 Nami takes refuge from the rain under the inn’s balcony, expressing her disdain for gloomy days. In contrast, Gustafa perceives rain as a life-sustaining blessing. Intrigued by his outlook, Nami decides to venture out and join him on a reflective walk in the rain. Winter Between 11:00 am and 6:00 pm Under the inn’s balcony

All Cecilia and Matthew in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Screenshot by Gamepur

vent Number Event Description Season Time Place 1 You spot Matthew watching Cecilia work, and when he notices your gaze, he asks you to stop staring. However, he eventually confides you about Cecilia’s newfound happiness and wonders if she has fallen in love. He hopes this person can truly make her happy. Summer, Autumn, or Winter Between 7:00 am and midnight Outside Vesta’s farm storage shed 2 Cecilia confronts Matthew about his recent avoidance of your farm. Matthew reassures her that she hasn’t done anything wrong, and Cecilia apologizes before leaving. Matthew confesses his confusion about his feelings for Cecilia, unsure if they stem from their familial bond or romantic interest. Autumn or Winter Between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm In the pasture building 3 Vesta calls for Cecilia, concerned about her absence. Matthew alarmed, asks if you’ve seen her and worries something terrible happened. He rushes off to search and finds Cecilia near the waterfall. Anxious, he checks if she’s alright. Cecilia explained she fell asleep there. Matthew scolds her and begs her not to disappear again. They return to the farm together. Winter Between 8:00 pm and midnight On the bridge near Vesta’s farm

All Lumina and Rock in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Screenshot by Gamepur