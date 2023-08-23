Tears Of The Kingdom Ver 1.2.1 Patch: All Updates & Flux Treasure Glitch Fixed

A new patch has been released for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which fixes a number of major issues with the game, including ones related to event progression and a problem involving Flux Constructs and treasure chests. Hopefully, this patch will bring the game a little closer to its final form for those who decided to hold off until all the issues were fixed.

In Tears of the Kingdom, the Flux Construsts are powerful boss monsters that Link can face across Hyrule. The Flux Constructs are often composed of blocks, with Link needing to find the weak point in their body so that you can strike it and leave the rest of its form vulnerable to attack. You must be extra careful when facing the Flux Constructs, as they can hit like a truck and often have unpredictable attack patterns.

Related: Tears of the Kingdom- Are There Guardians in Hyrule?

All Fixes In The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Ver 1.2.1 Patch

The official Nintendo website has announced that the Ver 1.2.1 patch for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is now available to download on Nintendo Switch. This patch fixes several issues with the game, including:

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the screen to flicker intensely when large amounts of stamps were placed on the Map.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from obtaining the contents of treasure chests attached to Flux Constructs when the treasure chests vanished as a result of the Flux Construct’s attacks. If the treasure chest vanished, reloading the save data will either restore the treasure chest or cause the chest’s contents to automatically appear in your Pouch.

If a certain event does not trigger when talking to Koltin after collecting all of the Bubbul Gems, downloading this update data will fix it so that the event triggers.

Several other issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

The stamp issue is minor, as it only affects the graphics. The Flux Construct and the event trigger involving the Bubbel Gems are much bigger fixes, even though not all players are likely to encounter it. The patch at least saves some items and progression for those unlucky enough to be hit by either of these issues.

Related: Tears of the Kingdom – All Dragon Tear Locations & Geoglyph Memories

It’s good that Tears of the Kingdom is still receiving regular updates. The game notoriously featured several glitches and exploits at launch. Still, the sheer size and scope of Hyrule meant that many fans were willing to overlook the problems, especially when there were bugs that let them duplicate items as much as they wanted.