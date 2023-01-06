The 10 best Fortnite NERF guns

Unlike most games, Fortnite’s extreme popularity level has helped transform the battle royale into a thriving brand with thousands of different products outside the gaming sphere. This includes official Fortnite NERF weapons that are modeled after the title’s most recognizable gadgets. There are over 30 to choose from, from rifles to launchers, but just a small collection lends users the feeling of being on its island in real life. Here are the 10 greatest Fortnite NERF guns on the market, listed in alphabetical order.

What are the best Fortnite NERF guns to buy?

There are a handful of Fortnite NERF assault rifles, but none are as detailed and user-friendly as the AR-Durrr Burger. The plastic semi-automatic weapon features a clean white and orange color scheme, but it also comes with a wide selection of stickers themed after the game’s Durrr Burger location that can be added to the toy. Users will even have a 10-round dart clip and 20 darts.

One of the newest introduced, the B-AR, is heavily inspired by the battle royale’s Striker Burst Rifle. That means gunners will have access to a semi-automatic NERF blaster with an integrated scope which helps perfect shots. Meanwhile, it also consists of a shoulder stock, a thick front grip, and a full 10-round dart clip.

Fans of Fortnite’s iconic Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle should look no further than the BASR-L. Similar to its inspiration, this NERF sniper is a single-fire weapon that can be reshot by pulling its lever back and forth. It even stays true to its digital counterpart by lending owners a wide, magnified scope and a six-round dart clip.

Not only is the Compact SMG the spitting image of the classic Submachine Gun, but it is also decorated with the real-life incarnation of Fortnite’s Ultra Red weapon wrap. However, despite being an SMG, the gun bears a semi-auto mode of fire, and its internal magazine fits up to a respectable eight standard darts.

Lending mobility and massive ammo, the GL Rocket-Firing Blaster is a pump-action launcher that fires bulky, winged NERF missiles. Like Fortnite’s Grenade Launcher, up to six missiles can be placed into its rotating drum and then fired individually. Those wielding the tool can then make use of its underbarrel grip and tactical rail to place accurate shots.

The Heavy SR cuts no corners when giving gunners a portrayal of the battle royale’s Heavy Sniper Rifle. For instance, the weapon allows its user to lie-down comfortably when firing, thanks to its sizable bipod. It even makes for an excellent close-range blaster, as its lengthy sniper scope can be easily detached. Most striking, it is one of few that rocks a weapon skin from the game, sporting the Red Camo wrap.

If an award was given to a Fortnite NERF blaster with the most customization, it would arguably go to the IR — the brand’s version of the Infantry Rifle. It is a semi-auto weapon that can be lighter in weight at any time due to its removal shoulder stock and barrel extension. The blaster is also a fitting gift for NERF newcomers, as it comes bundled with a generous 12 darts for its six-round clip.

This miniature shooter and its price tag are a delight to the eyes. Modeled after Fortnite’s beloved Peely character, Micro Peely is a NERF pistol that takes in and fires a single dart from the top of its plastic banana, ensuring no messes will be left behind after a thrilling indoor battle. It is even packaged with additional Elite darts, so owners won’t have to worry much about losing track of their shot.

The RL Blaster may be one of the first Fortnite NERF weapons to debut, but it perfectly captures the cartoonish design of the battle royale. The gun features two missiles, both of which can be placed into a shark-faced barrel that mirrors that of the game’s own launcher. Additionally, everything from its stock, handles, and iron sights are oversized, providing comfort and effortless usability.

If the Micro Peely’s size is cause for concern, the SR Blaster may be worth looking into. The NERF gun is shaped after a standard revolver but with a large, removable scope. Better yet, four darts can be inserted into its wide barrel and shot consecutively within seconds. The top of the barrel also dawns an iron sights for those who wish to fire at shorter distances.