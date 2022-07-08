There has been a great deal of crossovers in modern day games, but there are none more often happening than in Fortnite. The battle royale’s collabs are typically with other major media franchises, such as Marvel, DC, and Star Wars, and usually result in the debut of priceless skins based on notable characters in pop culture. Though, with more than 200 of them, the absolute greatest can go forgotten. Here is what we believe are the 10 best crossover skins in Fortnite.

Aloy

Image via Epic Games

The best part about crossover skins is that some iconic characters are redesigned to be more akin to Fortnite’s art style. That is what has certainly earned Aloy a spot on this list, as this cartoonish reimagining of the Horizon Zero Dawn protagonist is a sight to see. The skin is a part of the Gaming Legends Series cosmetics and debuted with a free additional Ice Hunter skin style. She can typically be found in the Item Shop on average of every 150 days, last appearing in March 2022.

Cammy

Image via Epic Games

If we are strictly speaking of the best skins rather than the best characters, one would be mistaken not to mention the Street Fighter series’ Cammy. Her militant base skin and extra style both make her come off as terrifying which only makes players want her even more. Better yet, Cammy also comes with her signature Cannon Spike move as a built-in Emote. Despite being introduced in August 2021, the fighter has already compiled over 21 Item Shop appearances, so players should be able to buy her every few months.

Darth Vader

Image via Epic Games

Diehard Star Wars fans will tell you that all of the franchise’s crossover skins are great, and they aren’t wrong. Though, if we had to choose one, it would be none other than Darth Vader. The skin comes packaged with his iconic black helmet and armor and also has his own themed Glider, Harvesting Tool, and Darth Shader Wrap to match. Unfortunately, it is one of few Star Wars cosmetics that has ever been a part of a Battle Pass, as he is available at Level 100 in Chapter 3 Season 3.

Harley Quinn

Image via Epic Games

The biggest bang for your V-Buck is certainly Harley Quinn. The DC villain’s base style is a modern take on the character, featuring a “Lil monster” t-shirt, gold-plated belt, and an array of tattoos. However, those who own Harley can also earn an entirely different style which is based on actor Margot Robbie’s portrayal of the character. Harley Quinn last arrived in the Item Shop in February 2022 for 1,500 V-Bucks, but is expected to return later this year.

Lara Croft

Image via Epic Games

The Lara Croft skin marked Fortnite’s first crossover with another video game franchise, as the Tomb Raider star debuted in the Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass. Some even argue that it is by far the best of the Gaming Legends Series. The base skin is inspired by her appearance in Tomb Raider’s latest trilogy, though owners also have access to a classic PS-One era style. Better yet, those able to complete the pass obtained an extra outfit that turned all of Lara into gold.

Master Chief

Image via Epic Games

As serious as Halo takes itself, it was a shock to see Master Chief make his way to Fortnite. No matter, it certainly paid off, with the spartan being one of the most sought after skins in the game’s history. This may be because the skin has an unlockable style that suits the soldier in matte black armor. Master Chief and his dedicated set of extra gear usually make their way to the Item Shop twice a year for two-week durations.

Naruto Uzumaki

Image via Epic Games

There aren’t many skins that share the same animated design as Naruto and his cast of supporting characters, ultimately making the anime star one of the most popular skins ever. Those lucky enough to own the cosmetic can either rock Naruto’s black and orange jumpsuit or switch to a sleeker style that substitutes his headband for a white cape. The skin has amassed over 27 Item Shop appearances since its introduction in November 2021, so potential buyers should prepare to see him again later this year.

Rick Sanchez

Image via Epic Games

No player would have guessed that the battle royale would crossover with an adult cartoon, but lo and behold, Rick & Morty‘s Rick Sanchez is here to stay. The skin maintains the character’s exact design from the show and even comes with a slimy Toxic Rick outfit as a callback. Rick Sanchez and his Rick C-137 set were only available in the Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass, though players will eventually see Morty’s own Mecha Morty skin hit the shop from time to time.

Spider-Man

Image via Epic Games

There’s plenty of immaculate Marvel superhero skins, but Spider-Man deserves the most recognition for having an overwhelming amount of different styles. We’re not just talking Super Level Styles, either. Fortnite also honors the hero’s lore by giving him optional Symbiote Suit and Future Foundation Suit styles. It’s quite generous considering they both could have been sold separately on the Item Shop.

Although all of these are Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass exclusives, those desperate for any type of web-head can also find Spider-Man: No Way Home and Spider-Man Zero rotate periodically into the Item Shop.

Thanos

Image via Epic Games

One of our personal favorites, Thanos first came onto the scene in June 2021 for 1,500 V-Bucks and was last up for grabs in December. The price is surprisingly low as his skin’s build embodies the massive size of the Avengers: Endgame villain. Additionally, it also comes with his golden body armor and Infinity Gauntlet — yes, with all six stones. It isn’t clear when Thanos will return again, but he was available in over 20 Item Shop rotations in 2021.