How to defeat Great Tusk, the Quaking Earth Titan in Pokémon Scarlet

The Path of Legends is one of the main story quests you need to complete in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. In Path of Legends, you help Arven defeat five Titan Pokémon to find some special herbs. One of the Titans is the Quaking Earth Titan, the Great Tusk, which is exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet. Here’s what you need to know about how to find and defeat the Great Tusk in Scarlet.

How to beat Great Tusk in Pokémon Scarlet

Great Tusk is actually a Paradox Pokémon and is meant to be based on a primitive version of a Donphan. Find the Great Tusk wandering the Asado Desert on the west side of the Paldea Region. Approach Great Tusk directly to initiate a battle with it. Like all Titan Pokémon, Great Tusk is large and stronger than the average Pokémon.

Great Tusk is a Ground and Fighting-type Pokémon with a staggering weakness to six different types. Flying, Water, Grass, Psychic, Ice, and Fairy-type moves cause double damage to Great Tusk. The Titan is resistant to Poison, Rock, Bug, and Dark-type moves, so don’t bother attacking it with moves of those types.

We recommend facing the Great Tusk with a good Water or Flying Pokémon. Flying Pokémon will not only have the offensive advantage against Great Tusk but will also be immune to Great Tusk’s Ground attacks. Great Tusk isn’t the strongest Titan Pokémon in Paths of Legends, so you don’t have to be at a very high level to confront it. You only need Pokémon that are around the mid-40s range.

Like all the other Titan Pokémon, Great Tusk has a second phase. After defeating it the first time, the Titan will rush to the south of your current position and eat the herb Arven has been looking for. Use this time to heal your Pokémon before heading into the next battle. In the next fight, Great Tusk gains a power boost from the herb, but the strategy will remain more or less the same. Battle Great Tusk with a Water or Flying Pokémon, and strike it with your most powerful Water-type attacks. Arven will join you with a Scovillain, which has attacks strong against Great Tusk.

After this battle, you will earn a new badge for the Paths of Legend, and unlock the glide ability for Koraidon.