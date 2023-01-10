The 10 best mobile MMORPGs on iPhone and Android

The days of being tied to your desktop while playing an MMORPG ended years ago when mobile phones and tablets became capable of rendering the kind of graphics and gameplay players expected. Since then, there have been countless MMORPGs for both Android and iPhone devices, but which ones are the best? Here are our picks for the best MMOs for mobile devices that you won’t ever want to put down.

The best MMORPGs for mobile devices – our top ten picks

All MMORPGs can be massive time sinks, forcing players to invest huge amounts of time and, potentially, money into rising through the ranks of the game. The best MMOs out there, regardless of the platform, are the ones that respect the players’ time and don’t force them to spend countless hours on menial tasks. Whether you’re playing on Android or iPhone devices, here are the best mobile MMORPGs available.

Albion Online

Image via Sandbox Interactive GmbH

Players in Albion Online have a distinct advantage over most of the other games on this list. This is one of the few MMOs to offer cross-play between the mobile and PC versions, meaning that you can progress your characters on the go and pick up where you left off when you get back home. Add to that the consistent player base even years after the game first launched and you have the potential for a mobile MMORPG that can consume all of your available time.

Black Desert Mobile

Image via Pearl Abyss

The mobile version of the popular Black Desert Online MMO focuses heavily on rendering the best possible graphics for a mobile MMORPG. For those who are playing on modern devices, it usually succeeds, offering stunning visuals of both the epic boss fights and the sweeping landscapes. You can try to go it alone in the world but there is a solid community in Black Desert Mobile that is very welcoming of new faces.

Adventure Quest 3D

Image via Artix Entertainment, LLC

For players wanting something a bit different from their mobile MMORPGs, there is Adventure Quest 3D. This game offers a lot of tongue-in-cheek humor and a focus on parkour movements to help you explore the world. The best feature in the game is the ability to switch your classes on the fly, ensuring that you can always respect if you find yourself wanting to try something new.

Diablo Immortal

Image via Activision-Blizzard

While many fans were disappointed with this game’s focus on microtransactions to progress up the ranks, the fact remains that it is still a great MMORPG for your mobile phone. The visuals are just as demonic as you’d expect from the Diablo franchise and the combat is deeply satisfying, especially on newer mobile devices. The factions system is particularly interesting, rewarding players who want to devote huge amounts of time to the game without punishing those who don’t.

EVE Echoes

Image via EVE Echoes

If you love the hugely popular EVE Online but wish you didn’t have to put it down when you left the house, here is your solution. EVE Echoes takes most of the features of the main game and gives them a mobile twist, streamlining them enough to be accessible to new players. While the in-game economy is still present, it isn’t nearly as robust or complicated as EVE Online. That might put off veteran EVE players, but it is certainly the right decision for this mobile version.

Lineage 2 Revolution

Image via Netmarble

While this title is based on Lineage 2 from 2003, it is almost completely different from its predecessor. The visuals, gameplay, and combat systems have been completely redesigned to suit mobile platforms. This is one of the deepest games on this list, perfect for those who love to dive into the races and classes and come up with the perfect combination to suit their playstyle. There is just so much to do in Lineage 2 Revolution that it is hard not to recommend it.

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds

Screenshot via Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds YouTube

Based on the JRPG series, Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds offers all the adorable visuals you’d expect from the team at Studio Ghibli as well as some great, modern MMO gameplay. The storyline won’t disappoint fans of the single-player Ni No Kuni games, with memorable characters that you’ll immediately fall in love with. This is a great mobile MMORPG that easily stands up to other PC games in the genre.

Ragnarok Origin

Image via GRAVITY INTERACTIVE, INC.

Ragnarok Online has been a popular name in the MMORPG scene for several years, but it finally got a mobile version in 2022 in the form of Ragnarok Origin. This game offers the same open world and battle systems as its predecessor with a streamlined control scheme to allow it to be played with a touchscreen. Ragnarok Origin allows players to collect a team of mercenaries of multiple archetypes to explore the world and clear out the game’s numerous dungeons.

RuneScape

Image via RuneScape YouTube

Yes, RuneScape never really went away. The same game you played for endless hours before is available on mobile devices. In fact, there are two different versions of the game available. A modern RuneScape game allows players to experience the world with modern graphics and combat systems. However, players itching for an old-school experience can find Old-School RuneScape to satisfy their need for nostalgia. Either way, the game holds up surprisingly well to the passage of time, giving a deep and satisfying MMORPG experience on mobile devices.

Tower of Fantasy

Image via Hotta Studios

If you have played Genshin Impact but wished it had more sci-fi, then this is the game you’ve been waiting for. Tower of Fantasy takes beautifully designed characters and lush environments and lets you go exploring to your heart’s content. The cooking system is deeply satisfying and provides some valuable buffs to help you take on the game’s engaging boss fights. You can pick up your progress on the PC and play it on your mobile devices, so you never waste a moment’s progress.