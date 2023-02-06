The 10 best MTG Artifact cards in Phyrexia: All Will Be One

Artifact cards represent powerful magic items and artificial monsters, which players can summon in Magic: The Gathering to bolster their forces. These cards play a big role in Phyrexia: All Will Be One, as the Phyrexians are masters of merging magic, technology, and flesh, allowing them to unleash horrific artifacts onto the field.

Related: All color combo names in Magic: The Gathering, explained – Every color combination’s name

Myr Convert

Image Via Wizards Of The Coast

While not a mechanical powerhouse like some other cards on this list, Myr Convert is a helpful card for Poison Counter decks in the Commander format. This is because it’s a cheap colorless monster with Toxic 1 and can generate any color of mana for the low cost of two life. The fact that it’s colorless means that it can be used in various Magic: The Gathering Commander decks while still generating mana for the other cards.

Skrelv, Defector Mite

Image Via Wizards Of The Coast

White decks in Phyrexia: All Will Be One are receiving a lot of token support, as many cards can summon 1/1 Phyrexian Mites with Toxic 1, making the most of the Toxic mechanic in Magic: The Gathering through sheer numbers. The only problem is that these Phyrexian Mites can quickly be stalled by blockers, preventing them from inflicting poison counters on the player.

Skrelv, Defector Mite provides a solution for this problem, as it can provide Hexproof to a creature with Toxic 1 while also making it unblockable. This is a great way to take an opponent down with chip poison damage throughout several turns, as they cannot stop the determined Phyrexian Mites.

Ichormoon Gauntlet

Image Via Wizards Of The Coast

Ichormoon Gauntlet is an artifact that can only be equipped to a Planeswalker, and it provides them with two additional abilities. The first ability lets them proliferate for zero cost, allowing them to generate another of every counter on the field, while the second power costs twelve loyalty, and it lets the player take an additional turn.

The cheap proliferate effect is great in a set filled with Magic: The Gathering’s oil counters, not to mention the poison counters. Ichormoon Gauntlet provides the player with a guaranteed way of generating poison counters every turn, which they can use to play a defensive game, while spawning more counters.

The Filigree Sylex

Image Via Wizards Of The Coast

The Filigree Sylex is the perfect companion to All Will Be One, the best enchantment in Phyrexia: All Will Be One. This is because it can generate an oil counter per tap and remove ten counters to deal ten damage to a target. When combined with All Will Be One, which causes a point of damage per counter generated, and a set filled with proliferate cards, then the opponent is likely to be chipped and blasted to death.

Mindsplice Apparatus

Image Via Wizards Of The Coast

Blue decks are known for their powerful instant and sorcery cards, which can be helped by playing a Mindsplice Apparatus onto the field. When Mindsplice Apparatus is used, it enters with an oil counter and reduces the cost of all instant and sorcery spells by one for every oil counter on the card.

It’s easy to see why Mindsplice Apparatus will be a tremendous blue card, especially as the color has the best sorcery card in Phyrexia: All Will Be One in Blue Sun’s Twilight. The fact that Mindsplice Apparatus has Flash also sweetens the deal, as it can be played at the end of an opponent’s turn before they have a chance to dispose of it.

Staff Of Compleation

Image Via Wizards Of The Coast

Staff of Compleation has a ton of utility, with five abilities tied to a life or mana cost. When played on the field, Staff of Compleation’s user can pay one life to destroy one of their permanents, pay two life to generate colored mana, pay three life to proliferate, pay four life to draw a card, or pay five mana to untap the card.

Staff of Compleation is an excellent pick for Commander decks, thanks to its cheap ability to generate mana and dispose of unwanted cards. These effects pail compared to its ability to do a double proliferate for five mana and six life, which is a high cost but could be the key to winning the game through poison counters or All Will Become One.

Monument To Perfection

Image Via Wizards Of The Coast

Monument to Perfection provides a way to find specific basic, Sphere, and Locus lands for three mana, but it’s the second ability that stands out, as it can turn the card into a 9/9 Phyrexian Construct with Indestructible and Toxic 9. The only problem is that this monstrous form can only be summoned if the player has nine different basic lands, Sphere, or Locus lands on the field. This is a tall ask, but Phyrexia: All Will Be One is making this requirement a little easier, thanks to the addition of Sphere lands, making it possible for the Monument to Perfection to wreak havoc on the enemy.

Norn’s Wellspring

Image Via Wizards Of The Coast

Norn’s Wellspring is great due to its cost and simple effect. For the cost of two mana, Norn’s Wellspring will Scry 1 and generate an oil counter every time a creature under its user’s control dies. When the card has two oil counters, they can be paid with one mana to draw a card.

Getting Norn’s Wellspring out during the match’s early stages means that the player will likely always have an idea of what their deck will provide next while giving them a cheap way to get cards into their hand.

Sword of Forge and Frontier

Image Via Wizards of the Coast

Sword of Forge and Frontier is a fantastic equipment card that grants +2/+2 and protection from red and green. What makes it so special is its direct damage ability, as any monster with this card equipped can let their player exile two cards and make them available for play, which includes playing an additional land during their turn. This card is the total package, providing several excellent abilities for a relatively small cost.

Graaz, Unstoppable Juggernaut

Image Via Wizards of the Coast

One of the terrifying artifact creatures in Phyrexia: All Will Be One is Graaz, Unstoppable Juggernaut. This behemoth has a steep cost of eight mana, but bringing it onto the field turns all other creatures under the player’s control into 5/3 monsters, which can be devastating in a token/swarm deck. There is a drawback in that all creatures must attack after Graaz is summoned, but few opponents will be able to stop the wave of buffed monsters coming their way.