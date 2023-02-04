The 5 best MTG Sorcery cards in Phyrexia: All Will Be One

The upcoming Phyrexia: All Will Be One set for Magic: The Gathering will unleash the Gigeresque horror of New Phyrexia upon players. These bio-mechanical Phyrexian mages can unleash terrible spells that choke the life out of their enemies by inflicting them with damaging poison counters that kill them quicker than direct hits will. The might of Phyrexia is bolstered by mighty sorcery cards, which can swing victory in the player’s favor with a single action.

White Sun’s Twilight

In Phyrexia: All Will Be One, each of the five colors received a Sun’s Twilight card, with White Sun’s Twilight being among the best. This card can gain life and spawn several 1/1 mites with Toxic 1 equal to its cost, plus two additional mana. That effect wouldn’t be amazing, but paying seven mana or more will wipe the field, except for the mites.

Firing off a White Sun’s Twilight during the late stages can be devastating, as the opponent’s field is clear, and they’re left unable defend themselves from being overwhelmed by poison counter damage.

Drown In Ichor

A low cost doesn’t necessarily mean that a card is useless, even during the later stages of a match when players start bringing out their big guns. Case in point; Drown in Ichor costs two black mana to hit a creature for -4/-4, which is likely to kill or severely weaken most monsters, making it useful for taking out an annoying flyer or ability user for cheap.

Drown in Ichor’s secondary ability is also helpful, as it proliferates, spawning an additional poison counter, oil counter, or whatever gimmick counter the player uses for cheap.

Durress

Black has done well for low-cost sorcery cards in Phyrexia: All Will Be One, as there is also the excellent Durress card, which has two amazing effects that can be brought out cheaply.

For the cost of one black mana, the player gets to look at their opponent’s hand and destroy a nonland or a noncreature card. The first effect is amazing, as it can be used early in the game to look at the opponent’s hand when it’s likely at its biggest and see what they have in store, but the fact that it can nuke an artifact is even better, considering the powerful Magic: The Gathering equipment cards and artifacts in Phyrexia: All Will Be One, such as Staff of Compleation and Sword of Forge and Frontier.

Gleeful Demolition

Like Durress, Gleeful Demolition is a cheap way of destroying a powerful artifact, as the mighty Monument to Perfection or Graaz, Unstoppable Juggernaut are both one red mana away from being broken. The secondary effect isn’t quite as useful, as it involves nuking one of the player’s artifacts to gain three 1/1 tokens, but it could work when paired with the token-themed deck in the new Magic: The Gathering Commander Decks for Phyrexia: All Will Be One.

Blue Sun’s Twilight

Blue Sun’s Twilight is one of the best cards in Phyrexia: All Will Be One, standing alongside the Legendary creatures and Planeswalkers that appear in the set. This is due to its game-changing power that can swing the game in its user’s favor during a single late-game play.

Blue Sun’s Twilight can steal a creature from an enemy player for the price of its mana cost plus two blue mana. This is a good ability on its own, but it has an additional effect, where if the enemy has a mana cost of 5 more, then a token copy is created of the creature. There are few plays more devastating that robbing an opponent’s best card, then doubling it up for a vicious one-two punch to win the match.