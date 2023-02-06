In NBA 2K23’s MyCareer and The City/Neighborhood, badges are critical. The reason being is that badges are essentially special traits that give an added boost to performance in certain situations. Shooting badges, in particular, can be massive for those looking for a competitive edge. So, which Shooting badges should you look to target when crafting a build? Here’s our look at the 10 best Shooting badges in NBA 2K23.

Related: NBA 2K23: How to upgrade badges quickly in MyCareer

Agent 3

Let’s start with Agent 3, a new badge for NBA 2K23. Agent 3 offers the ability to hit difficult 3-pointers off the dribble. This badge is a nice one for those sharpshooters who are looking to fake out opposing defenders quickly, as it allows for an easy transition from the dribble, to the shot.

Catch and Shoot

Players who consistently look for open space and excel with mid-range and 3-pointers should look for Catch and Shoot. This badge boosts the ability to shoot, immediately upon catching a pass. This badge is great in both out in The City/Neighborhood and MyCareer, and is quite useful for a lot of different builds.

Clutch Shooter

This badge may be more useful for those in MyCareer, but it can be a help in online play as well. Clutch Shooter boosts the ability to make shots late in games. If it’s close and you’re looking to be a difference maker on the court, there’s not much more that has to be said.

Deadeye

The Deadeye badge is a very valuable cloak, as it minimizes the effect of a defender closing out and performing a contest on a shot attempt. Look, there are going to be times when you’ll sometimes be forced to take a shot. With Deadeye, those attempts have a better chance of being successful.

Fade Ace

Fadeaway specialists should love Fade Ace, for a very simple reason. Fade Ace improves the ability to make fade shots. Fades are quite helpful for evading contests, but in return, are harder to hit. This badge can help, and should be valuable in particular for SF and PF builds.

Green Machine

If you’re already starting to feel comfortable with shooting and meter, a Green Machine badge should make it much easier to hit shots. Green Machine boosts shooting ability, should one hit multiple excellent releases.

Limitless Range

Back for NBA 2K23 is Limitless Range, a badge that boosts 3-point shooting ability from deep beyond the arc. It’s a badge reserved for sharpshooters who specialize in shoots from past the 3-point marker, but it’s one that could make it even more difficult for opposing defenders to deal with.

Slippery Off-Ball

Especially in 5v5 games, finding space to get open can be tough. Slippery Off-Ball may not be thought of as a Shooting badge, but it is one that allows for players to effectively get open on offense when not in possession of the basketball. It’s a useful badge for those set plays, as well as a blanket evasiveness tool.

Space Creator

Not only can Space Creator boost shooting ability, it can also make life very difficult for opposing defenders. Space Creator increases the chance of making stepback jump and hop shots, and also possesses a secondary ability that causes defenders to stumble more often when guarding against these shots.

Volume Shooter

At some point, we’ve all been in a mood to just shoot the rock. Volume Shooter is a badge that rewards those who jack up shots at will, as it boosts the ability to make shots as one accrues attempts throughout the game. In short, those who shoot more with Volume Shooter will receive a larger boost.