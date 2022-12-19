The 10 best Sonic Frontiers wallpapers for PC and mobile

Picking a wallpaper can be a fantastic way to admire the art of your favorite game that you may not get to admire the same way while you’re playing. This is especially true for fast-paced action games like Sonic Frontiers, with so much darting around the screen that it can be tough to really take it all in. Thankfully, it’s straightforward to take screenshots of games and turn them into wallpapers for your computer and smartphone. So here’s our list of 10 best wallpapers from Sonic Frontiers.

Download Sonic Frontiers wallpapers

image via Sega

Super Sonic is nearly as iconic as the traditional blue. So, of course, we start this list off with an in-game screenshot of the superpower.

Image via Sega

This wallpaper plays into the vast open world of Frontiers. You get to see the level of detail in the game while also being invited in by the color palette.

Image via AlphaCoders

This shot doesn’t have much to it, and that’s why it works; you can easily explain why you’re using this photo without talking about Sonic at all.

Image via Sega

Is it even a Sonic game without some fantastical movement? This shot shows how incredible the movement in Sonic games can be.

Image via Sega

Our favorite thing about this image is that it reminds us that Sonic is basically a space alien; he isn’t in Kanas anymore and probably never was.

Image via AlphaCoders

Remember that he’s an echidna, NOT a hedgehog! This screengrab of the character cards in the game makes for fantastic wallpapers.

Image via AlphaCoders

It doesn’t matter if you call him Dr. Robotnic or Dr. Eggman; he deserves to be your wallpaper.

Image via AlphaCoders

There’s a reason that this image is probably the one you see when you look at digital storefronts: it’s a great one. It gives you a solid idea of all the verbs in the game in just a single image.

Image via AlphaCoders

Who doesn’t love Amy? Like the rest of the character card wallpapers, they don’t need much setup; they are just good images for any use.

Image via AlphaCoders

Our final selection has nothing to do with game content, but it is absolutely stunning fan art that captures the expansive nature of Sonic Frontiers and the core values of friendship the series is known for.