The best Destiny 2 wallpapers — 4K screenshots and more

Putting your favorite game as your desktop wallpaper is a great way to show off your fandom. Guardians already know, but typically the best backgrounds are artsy without being too flashy, leaving a nice amount of space for arranging all your icons. With those criteria in mind, we’ve gathered a sampling of some sweet wallpaper options right here.

Related: The best Among Us wallpapers for PC and mobile

Image via Bungie

We’ll start with the classic trio of Hunter, Warlock, and Titan. No matter what class you play, they stand together in the spotlight here.

Download Link

Image via AlphaCoders

This second wallpaper options groups them together again, but with a focus on the game’s iconic logo. The framing of the Guardians leaves a nice dark area for you to place all your app icons.

Download Link

Image via Juan Pablo Rodan

We can’t do a roundup like this without giving a nod to Cayde-6 (RIP). This lovely piece by Juan Pablo Rodan is both a touching tribute and a wonderful wallpaper option.

Download Link

Image via AlphaCoders

Cayde-6 will always be a fan favorite, but the Exo Stranger shown here in this shot of Europa was instantly suspicious. This wallpaper will let you reflect back on that history every time you boot up your PC.

Download Link

Image via AlphaCoders

How about a second, less villainous shot of Europa? The icy planet makes for a ‘cool’ background, especially with the Europan Pyramid looming in the distance.

Download Link

Image via Bungie

Destiny 2’s Witch Queen expansion took Guardians to Savathun’s Throne World, represented by the concept art here. It’s a great wallpaper, and a reminder of how far we’ve all come.

Download Link

Image via AlphaCoders

Here’s another peaceful shot: the Arcadian Valley on Nessus. The autumn-inspired foliage is a perfect fit for anyone who likes to change out their wallpaper with the seasons.

Download Link

Image via AlphaCoders

You can’t have a collection of Destiny wallpapers without including a shot of the moon. It’s been an important part of both games, and you can honor that by setting it as your background.

Download Link

Image via AlphaCoders

We also had to include at least one raid, and Vault of Glass is our pick. The light shining through all those brutalist bricks makes for a lovely desktop setup.

Download Link

Image via AlphaCoders

Finally, we’ll end on this slick shot of a pair of glaives. It’s a sharp image (get it?) to begin with, but it also bisects the screen in a way that perfectly lends itself to icon arrangement on the top and bottom.

Download Link