The 10 Best Two Player games for Nintendo Switch

Though the Nintendo Switch has a focus on single-player and four-player games, there are some amazing titles that you can play with one friend or significant other. Ranging from the Mario universe to Pokemon, the Nintendo Switch has a roster of co-op games that can’t be easily defeated. Here are some of the best two player games that you can get right now for your Nintendo Switch, in no particular order.

What are the Best Nintendo Switch Two Player games?

Since Nintendo has always focused on pumping out co-op bangers, making this list was a breeze. Here are the 10 best Nintendo Switch two player games on the market now:

Cuphead

A 2D platformer that can’t be compared to others, Cuphead is an amazing game that you should try out even without a second player. Fighting various cartoon-looking enemies with a friend is 10 times more enjoyable than dying by yourself. You can play as Cuphead, along with Mugman and Ms. Chalice, and fight to settle a deal with the devil. We promise that no other game on this list will be as hard but rewarding as this masterpiece.

Haven

An incredible choice for a couple, Haven is a co-op RPG where two lovers have to survive and explore a planet together. The premise is good enough to get most gamers to play, but the fun gameplay and chemistry between the main characters are also great reasons to try this game out. You can also choose the gender of the protagonists and enjoy a good time, no matter how you want to roleplay. By far, Haven deserves its spot as one of the best two player games for the Nintendo Switch.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe is a great choice for fans of the old-school Mario games. You can now play the semi 2D platformer game along with a friend. Play as Mario, Luigi, or even Peachette, and save Peach from another castle. The nice part is that you can get up to four players up and running at the same time, which makes the New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe a great multiplayer game.

Don’t Starve Together

If you have any experience with the Don’t Starve franchise, you know this game has to enter your wishlist. Not only can you suffer and try to survive in a different Don’t Starve game, but you can also do it with a friend. What could be better than trying to survive in the wild with your best friend?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

What can be better than starting a new life in a virtual world? Animal Crossing: New Horizons lets you join up with as many as eight friends at the same time to farm, build, and grow your community together. You don’t need so many players, but it’s good to know that you have choices. Befriend the funny and quirky villagers and start your new life along with a friend in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Kirby Star Allies

Kirby Star Allies is very similar in gameplay to classic Mario platformers. Luckily, you can get a friend to join you on the ride as you try together to beat the levels. Each stage is more intricate than the last and the game will provide players with many hours of fun. The co-op in this game works great, as both players complement each other.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

The second Kirby game on this list, Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a good choice for a younger audience, or for someone that just wants to relax after a long day. There isn’t much difficulty in this game, however, it will provide players with a great time of mindless fun. Play as Kirby and their companion, the Bandana Waddle Dee, to explore this whole new abandoned world. When it comes to co-op family games, Kirby and the Forgotten Land is an amazing option.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Everyone that has any experience with Nintendo knows that Mario Kart is a must-have game. There is almost no better game that you can play with a friend than Mario Kart. Running races on the many old and new maps is something that is a lot more fun with a friend by your side. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best choice for a co-op, two player Nintendo Switch racing game. You can also play with up to 12 players online, giving you and your friend a chance to get competitive.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

If you want to go for a game that has an amazing story on top of interesting platformer gameplay, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons is the game you were looking for. Even though it is relatively short, Brothers will lead you on an adventure you won’t forget soon. The gameplay will mostly involve you and your friend having to get through various puzzles and platforming sequences to save your ill father from his inevitable demise.

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition

Rayman has always proven to be one of the best platformer games out there. Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition has added the option to play co-op with up to four friends. This has improved the game by letting you either have fun or make fun of your friends as you have to get over harder and harder obstacles. If you want a relatively challenging but fun experience, Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition is a solid pick.