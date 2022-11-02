The 3 best pistols in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

For some, pistols are icon of desperate last stands and dire circumstance within Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. For others, pistols are equally as deadly as primary weapon platforms with their high handling, and the possibility of deadly engagements. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 only has five pistols on its release: here’s the three best pistols you could have in your holster for those dire moments.

Related: How to unlock Calling Cards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

#4/5 — X13 Auto and .50 GS

It’s worth noting why these two were cast wayside. The X13 Auto struggles to accurately engage anything beyond 10 meters, even with a couple of levels under its belt. There are some maps that focus entirely on CQB that allow this weapon to shine, but the number of times the maximum effective range cost an engagement was simply too high, even with multiple levels under its belt. The .50 GS is your standard hand cannon: mediocre range, higher damage, but the recoil and precision were far too lacking compared to other pistols.

#3 — P890

Screenshot by Gamepur

The default sidearm, this weapon platform has the tried-and-true versatility while offering decent damage with its .45 caliber. Whether running it silenced or letting it bark, the P890 is a trusty sidearm that won’t impress in any specific feat, but it also won’t disappoint when you’re caught between reloads. Try the Matuzek Cottonmouth Barrel with the Bruen Express trigger action, and don’t be surprised to find yourself favoring the weapon in tight corridors compared to long barrel primary platforms.

#2 — X12

Screenshot by Gamepur

The X12 comes with a bevy of options to attach to the weapon platform once you get a few levels under your belt, and shares the Picatinny rail system with the P890. Marry this platform with the XRK LUC-9 barrel, the 905F Comp on the muzzle, and XRK Lightning Fire for an absurdly fast and agile handgun that will put make your enemies rage-quit time and again. It’s light weight allows for faster movement compared to most primary platforms to out-strafe the opposition. When modified, don’t be surprised to find yourself capping the leaderboards of Modern Warfare 2, but make sure you don’t try to duel beyond 50 meters.

#1 — Basilisk

Screenshot by Gamepur

Worth far more than a Revolver Ocelot cosplay, most look at this handgun and avoid it just based on the memes. In practice, however, this massive revolver is an absurd weapon in the hands of a skilled shooter. The .500 rounds offer a little less damage than the .50 GS, but it’s accuracy is nearly unparalleled in the world of sidearms. With modifications, this weapon can comfortably engage targets at 100 meters, while pulling duty as a one-hitter in CQB.

An AWP this isn’t, however. Don’t expect to gut-shot a foe and have them fall over immediately. Ensure you’re flicking onto the head of your foes, and enjoy absurd precision at-range that cripples the opposition and places you prominently in the leaderboards. Unlike the X12 or .50 GS, this weapon platform can perform well in all situations, making it an easy set-and-forget weapon system that can compliment most primary weaponry.