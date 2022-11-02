How to unlock Calling Cards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 wouldn’t truly be a Call of Duty title without the series’ signature Calling Cards. Unlike most cosmetics, Calling Cards are mean’t to highlight a player’s biggest achievements in the multiplayer, whether that be earning a Nuke or being the top player in a Search and Destroy match. That said, you may notice the multiplayer component hiding how these are earned. Here’s how to unlock and apply Calling Cards in MW2.

How to get and equip Calling Cards in MW2

At the time of writing, additional Calling Cards can only be obtained by completing Weapon Mastery challenges or purchasing the Call of Duty Endowment Protector Pack from the in-game Store tab. Like past games, the multiplayer will sport a Barracks menu that will hold various Calling Cards challenges, though this is not expected to debut until Season One releases. Its launch is also said to bring the game’s first Battle Pass — which is more than likely to also carry unlockable Calling Cards.

In the meantime, those hungry for MW2’s first batch of cards can turn to the Gunsmith’s Customization tab. It’s here you can own Calling Cards by equipping Weapon Mastery Camos and completing their given challenges. As shown below, these challenges are dedicated to the Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion Mastery Camos.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: All rewards and unlock levels in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Players already have dozens of Calling Cards at their disposal to apply. In order to find and equip them, you can press your respective pause button in the multiplayer menu and then head to the Rank icon which pops up in the top-right corner. This provides you an option to edit your Calling Card, and the menu currently holds free cards themed after campaign missions and Pride flags. Additionally, you can even edit the Calling Cards in your Showcase menu, a new feature that essentially functions as a customizable profile page for your soldier.