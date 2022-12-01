The best Among Us wallpapers for PC and mobile

If you want to show off your love for a particular video game, a fresh wallpaper on your computer or smartphone can be a great way to go. For the Among Us fans out there, we’ve gathered a handful of great options for your desktop as well as your mobile device. If you’re trying to make your machines look a little less (or perhaps a little more) sus, then have a look below!

The best Among Us desktop wallpapers

When it comes to choosing a desktop background, you want something with a lot of negative space. That’s the perfect place to arrange your icons, after all. Here are a few wallpapers that do exactly that.

Image via AlphaCoders

Since this Among Us, these wallpapers are actually full of literal negative (outer) space. This ejected crewmate is the epitome of how most Among Us games go.

Download Link

Image via AlphaCoders

The same goes for this one, which shows a few different figures tumbling through space. At least one of these five has to be an imposter, right?

Download Link

Image via AlphaCoders

It’s not often you see an Among Us bean standing on the surface of a planet, but that’s exactly what we have going on here. It’s quite peaceful, actually.

Download Link

Image via AlphaCoders

This one’s even more peaceful, as the Among Us buddies sit in an Earth-like field in a cute side-by-side position. This is probably what their off-duty relaxation time looks like.

Download Link

Image via AlphaCoders

Now for an art style switch. This intense scene shows a crewmate running for dear life from an imposter — and a particularly nasty one at that. Will our hero reach the emergency meeting button in time? We’ll never know…

Download Link

The best Among Us mobile wallpapers

When choosing a mobile wallpaper, the process is a bit different. The best ones tend to have a strong central image, and icon arrangement becomes even more important since you have less screen space to work with. Here are a handful of great options that fit the bill.

Image via Wallpaper Cave

This first one actually has a preset area for you to place all your app icons. Once they’re lined up, it’ll almost look like the Among Us UI on your phone screen.

Download Link

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Next we have a simple shot of a crewmate — or is it an imposter? We can never be sure, but we do know that the red-on-yellow color scheme looks good.

Download Link

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Speaking of color, here’s a fun cascade of several crewmates with various hues. What’s nice is that at least one of them will always be upright if you rotation-lock your phone.

Download Link

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Among Us lets you have up to 15 players max in a lobby, and while this wallpaper doesn’t have that many, it does illustrate what it looks like to play the game. Crewmates using mobile devices is pretty meta, if you ask us.

Download Link

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Finally, we have this intense fella. Whether it’s a crewmate or an imposter doesn’t matter — you better tread lightly around ol’ Red.

Download Link