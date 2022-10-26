The best God of War Ragnarok wallpapers for PC and mobile

If you’re getting impatient for God of War Ragnarok, there are a few different ways to get your fix. One is to switch up your PC or phone background. Finding one that captures the action and attitude of God of War can be tough, but lucky for you, we’ve rounded up a few great picks right here.

When it comes to choosing a PC wallpaper, you can pick a landscape that provides depth of field or a prominent figure that you can arrange your desktop icons around. For mobile, you want a nice central image or character to sit in the middle of your lock screen or background. Of course, many of these wallpapers work in both circumstances, but we’ve arranged them in two categories nonetheless.

Best God of War Ragnarok PC wallpapers

Image via PlayStation

This first shot is a lovely landscape. Well, maybe “lovely” isn’t the right word since there are hints of a cataclysm here, like the lightning bolt and ice fissure.

Download Link

Image via Darya Kozhemyakina

Ragnarok fans are particularly excited about the clash between Kratos and Thor coming in the new game, and this piece by artist Darya Kozhemyakina capitalizes on that. The decapitated wolf head is a nice touch and a nod to the great wolf Fenrir, who’s also in the game.

Download Link

Image via AlphaCoders

Thor isn’t the only one to watch out for in Ragnarok. Freya is on a tear after the events of the previous game, so she’s included in the lineup here. This wallpaper also features the Jötun Angrboda and the Norse lands’ own god of war, Tor.

Download Link

Image via PlayStation

Angrboda gets her own wallpaper with this screenshot right from the game. If you know your Norse mythology, then you know she has a special role to play alongside Atreus.

Download Link

Image via PlayStation

Speaking of which, here’s a wallpaper featuring the ‘boy’ himself. He’s actually a young man this time around, having grown up a bit between the events of the two games.

Download Link

Best God of War Ragnarok mobile wallpapers

Image via PlayStation

Our first mobile wallpaper pick is very minimal, just showing off the Ragnarok logo. For those who like the contrasting blue on black, the simple look is the way to go.

Download Link

Image via AlphaCoders

This similar wallpaper shows Kratos standing in front of a red logo representing the previous game (and all the others that came before). It’s always good to remember your roots.

Download Link

Image via AlphaCoders

Here’s another pick for those who like a minimal, contrasting look. It’s a lot like the True Detective opening, showing Kratos and his son in action poses within a silhouette.

Download Link

Image via AlphaCoders

This beautiful watercolor wallpaper shows Kratos clutching the Leviathan Axe, his new weapon for the Norse saga. There are a whole lot of sick skills he can learn with that thing.

Download Link

Image via AlphaCoders

Finally, we have this epic rendition of Kratos sitting upon what is presumably Odin’s throne. We don’t know how that confrontation will go, but considering Ragnarok sends Kratos and Atreus through all Nine Realms, we have to imagine the clashes in Asgard are some of the most intense in the whole series.

Download Link