The best Lockwood 300 loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

The Lockwood 300 is one of the prime weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. With its devastating damage at close range, this shotgun is a great weapon to have in your arsenal in any mode. With certain attachments and perks, it can be made even better. With that in mind, here is the best loadout for the Lockwood 300 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

How to unlock the Lockwood 300 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

To unlock the Lockwood 300, you simply have to reach player level 36. As it is not tied to any weapons platform, you won’t have to worry about leveling up any other weapon.

Best Lockwood 300 attachments and class setup in MW2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Barrel: 711mm Matuzek D50

711mm Matuzek D50 Guard: Buck-Pro

Buck-Pro Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Perk Package: Base Perks: Battle Hardened and Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

The focus for the Lockwood 300 should be on overall accuracy and control. The attachments that stand out here are the 711mm Matuzek D50 barrel and the VLK LZR 7MW laser. The 711mm Matuzek D50 increases the damage range and bullet velocity as well as tightens the pellet spread. the VLK LZR 7MW is always a reliable choice for the laser in almost every weapon as it increases the aiming stability of the Lockwood 300 as well as the overall ADS (Aim Down Sight) speed. The Buck-Pro guard also compliments the ADS speed. For the optic, the Slimline Pro is a good choice but any red dot would do. And for the underbarrel, the VX Pineapple greatly improves the recoil control as well as the hip fire accuracy among others.

The perk package for the Lockwood 300 includes Battle Hardened and Double Time as the base perks. Fast Hands is the bonus perk and Ghost is the ultimate perk. This perk package will ensure an efficient performance with the Lockwood 300, especially the Fast Hands perk with which you can reload and switch weapons faster. For the throwables, we went with the Frag Grenade as the lethal and Stun Grenade as tactical as they are always reliable.

Best Lockwood 300 attachments and class setup in Warzone 2.0

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ammunition: 12 Gauge Explosive

12 Gauge Explosive Guard: Buck-Pro

Buck-Pro Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Perk Package: Commando Base Perks: Scavenger and Strong Arms Bonus Perk: Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

Commando Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

For the Warzone 2.0 loadout, the focus is mainly on the damage and range. Most of the attachments remain the same in the Warzone 2.0 loadout except the barrel is replaced with the 12 Gauge Explosive ammunition. Due to the explosive ammunition’s high damage and fire spread, it can do wonders in unpredictable situations, especially in the Warzone.

For the perk package, Commando is the best suited in Warzone 2.0 for the Lockwood 300. It has Scavenger and Strong Arms as the base perks, Fast Hands as the bonus, and High Alert as the ultimate perk. All of these are useful, but the Fast Hands is probably the most important here like in the MW2 loadout. The lethal and tactical options remain the same as the MW2 loadout too.