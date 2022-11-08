The best cheap players in Football Manager 2023

Not everyone who plays Football Manager 2023 wants to manage one of the biggest, richest clubs. Many of us want to manage our own favorite team, and if that’s a lower level club, then scouting for players becomes less of a talent search and more of a bargain hunt. Fortunately, there are several ways to seek out those players who are not only cheap, but also really worth having.

Related: Best wonderkids to sign in Football Manager 2023

How to find cheap players in Football Manager 2023

The best ways to find cheap players are as follows:

Players with expired contracts: Either they’ll still be at a club, or they’ll be free agents. Either way, you can get them for no transfer fee at all.

Either they’ll still be at a club, or they’ll be free agents. Either way, you can get them for no transfer fee at all. Players with expiring contracts: If a player has less than 6 months to go on their contract, you can try to sign them for nothing. But even if they have less than a year to go, you can often negotiate a fee that’s less than what they’re really worth.

If a player has less than 6 months to go on their contract, you can try to sign them for nothing. But even if they have less than a year to go, you can often negotiate a fee that’s less than what they’re really worth. Transfer listed players: When a club lists a player, they usually set an asking price that’s less than the player is worth.

When a club lists a player, they usually set an asking price that’s less than the player is worth. Players with minimum fee release clauses: Most minimum fees are well above a player’s value at the time the contract is signed, but if the contract was signed a few seasons ago and they’ve improved dramatically since, then the minimum fee can be a bargain.

Most minimum fees are well above a player’s value at the time the contract is signed, but if the contract was signed a few seasons ago and they’ve improved dramatically since, then the minimum fee can be a bargain. Players from South America: Once they sign for a European club, Brazilian and Argentine players’ values go through the roof, so European clubs looking for a bargain should sign them while they’re still playing in their home countries.

The best cheap players at the start of the Football Manager 2023 season

If you’re starting a new game in Football Manager 2023, then look out for the players listed below.

Alejandro Pozuelo

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cheap Because: Contract expiring

Position: Attacking midfielder

Age: 30

Nationality: Spanish

Club: Inter Miami

Transfer Value: £180K – 9M

Wage: £55K p/w

Victor Wanyama

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cheap Because: Contract expiring

Position: Defensive midfielder

Age: 31

Nationality: Kenyan

Club: CF Montreal

Transfer Value: £1.3M – 2.9M

Wage: £52K p/w

Eden Hazard

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cheap Because: Transfer listed

Position: Winger

Age: 31

Nationality: Belgian

Club: R. Madrid

Transfer Value: £27M

Wage: £375K p/w

Marcel Sabitzer

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cheap Because: Transfer listed

Position: Midfielder

Age: 28

Nationality: Austrian

Club: FC Bayern

Transfer Value: £19M

Wage: £165K p/w

Ricardo Horta

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cheap Because: Minimum fee release clause

Position: Winger

Age: 27

Nationality: Portugese

Club: BRG

Transfer Value: £26M

Wage: £8.25K p/w

Nahuel Molina

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cheap Because: Minimum fee release clause

Position: Full back

Age: 24

Nationality: Argentinian

Club: A. Madrid

Transfer Value: £26M

Wage: £18.75K p/w

Alberto Moreno

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cheap Because: Minimum fee release clause

Position: Full back

Age: 30

Nationality: Spanish

Club: Villareal

Transfer Value: £13M – 16M

Wage: £20K p/w

Alfonso Pedraza

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cheap Because: Minimum fee release clause

Position: Full back

Age: 26

Nationality: Spanish

Club: Villareal

Transfer Value: £19M

Wage: £27K p/w

Williot Swedberg

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cheap Because: Minimum fee release clause

Position: Midfielder

Age: 18

Nationality: Swedish

Club: Vigo

Transfer Value: £13M – 21M

Wage: £2.6K p/w

Gabriel Barbosa

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cheap Because: Plays in South America

Position: Striker

Age: 25

Nationality: Brazilian

Club: FLA

Transfer Value: £11.5M – £19M

Wage: £58K p/w