The best Cyclizar fanart from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

One of the great constants in life is this: when a new Pokémon is revealed, the internet will draw it. Cyclizar, the (presumed) younger form of Scarlet and Violet versions’ Legendaries, is no exception. The internet loves the half-bike half-lizard creature, and we’ve seen some great fanart that interprets the “mount Pokémon” in different ways. Here are the best illustrations we’ve found.

Let’s start off with some pure appreciation. @iKitsunyan drew Cyclizar in a loving way, with a soft glow laid over the image like an Instagram filter.

@ArtOfNakoo called out Cyclizar’s new move in their artwork. Cyclizar can use Shed Tail to leave behind a decoy, which Nakoo includes in their rendition.

And now we have a more comedic take on the new ‘mon. @cdgzilla4’s drawing looks like something you’d see in a Newgrounds parody.

@therobogoose made a joke with his drawing too, going full Xzibit and putting the cycling Pokémon on a bicycle. It’s a great reference to the Dat Boi meme, even if the artist’s quote is taken from a different one.

There’s a great reference in @Startboii1’s drawing too. In one of the very first Pokémon anime episodes, Ash steals Misty’s bike and wrecks it. Some time later, she carries the broken bike and complains about being owed a new one. Startboii cleverly swapped out the bike for Cyclizar itself.

You own me a new Cyclizar!! pic.twitter.com/aTyFQFkoM5 — Startboii (@Startboii1) August 21, 2022

Speaking of riding, @banana_queen combined Cyclizar with Shadow the Hedgehog for a perfectly edgy drawing. There are a few swords in Pokémon, but so far, no guns. Adding the lyrics to the tweet really brought the whole thing together.

Shadow isn’t the only person riding Cyclizar. We’ll all be revving up our engines with Scarlet and Violet this November. Artist @alitreot realized how much pressure that is for the new ‘mon and just how many artists would be interpreting that act (case in point: this list). The result is quite the facial expression.

Cyclizar looking at artists drawing riding them in 101 possible ways at speed of light.#PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/EPTzMczack — Alitreot (@alitreot) August 21, 2022

New Pokémon are often grouped with others in fanart, so it makes total sense that @ShidouKanae drew Cyclizar alongside its older siblings Koraidon and Miraidon. They make a very good-looking trio — one that may or may not be tied to time travel.

@W3stHere also put Cyclizar together with the other Legendaries by making a pretty funny webcomic. Their drawings also create a silly personality contrast between Koraidon and Miraidon.

Finally, we have an original creation imagined by @Doodlelot. A baby pre-evolution of Cyclizar isn’t out the question, and the tricycle idea is adorable. We saw a similar evolutionary chain idea when Cetitan got its own fanart.