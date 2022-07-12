Is there time travel in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The Pokémon community has heavily discussed the question of time travel in the upcoming Scarlet and Violet releases following some of the major announcements of the upcoming game. The topic has happened in previous Pokémon games, such as the appearance of Ingo in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The Pokémon community is actively looking at the two legendary Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, Koraidon and Miraidon, as big pieces of evidence. Will time travel happen in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Will Scarlet and Violet have time travel? Rumors explained

Supposedly, multiple rumors are circulating that there will be some time travel involved in Scarlet and Violet. These rumors come from Centro Leaks, a Twitter account that routinely shares much of this information. Through them, Centro Leaks has shared that there will be time travel, but it will have to do with the Pokémon, not the player.

NEW Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks from today's new source:



– There's no new Eevee evolution.

– Joltik, Milotic, Wailord, Metagross, Jynx and Golurk are NOT in the game.

– Pokémon WILL TIME TRAVEL.

– The player will not.

– Says that story is very good. — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) July 12, 2022

How the time travel will work was not shared, or how it will remain centered on the Pokémon themselves rather than the player. We imagine it might have to do with a device that connects the two games, which could explain why Professor Sada looks like she is from the past and Professor Turo is from the future. The subject of time travel had been discussed upon seeing these professors for the first time, alongside the appearances of Koraidon and Miraidon.

It’s important to note that none of this information is confirmed, and we must take this information with a grain of salt. We won’t be able to confirm these details until we have Scarlet and Violet in our hands, which won’t happen until later this year, on November 18.