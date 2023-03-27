The 5 best exclusive weapon upgrades in Resident Evil 4 remake

The Resident Evil 4 remake isn’t for the faint of heart. You will be in for a rough ride if you’re not packing some serious heat. And by heat, we mean weapon upgrades. Because let’s face it, in this game, it’s not enough to have a good aim. You need to have the firepower to back it up. That’s where Exclusive Upgrades come in. These aren’t your run-of-the-mill weapon upgrades. No, sir. These babies provide some severe game-changing abilities. And the only way to get them is to fully upgrade your weapon or trade for an Exclusive Upgrade Ticket from the merchant. But don’t be fooled. Not all upgrades are created equal. Some will feel like a total badass, while others will have you wishing you hadn’t wasted your hard-earned cash.

5. x5 Penetration upgrade

Do you know how it is when you’re facing down a horde of zombies, and they’re all bunched up together like a bunch of sardines? It’s like shooting fish in a barrel, right? Except, in this case, the fish want to eat your brains.

There’s a weapon upgrade that will make those zombie sardines quiver in their boots. Of course, we’re talking about the x5 Penetration Exclusive Upgrade. This bad boy is like a Swiss army knife for zombie killing. With this upgrade, your bullets will penetrate through multiple enemies, taking down whole groups with just a single shot.

4. Double power upgrade

The enemies are numerous, so you’ve got to be strategic if you want to survive. That’s why the 2x Power Exclusive Upgrade is the cream of the crop regarding weapon upgrades. With this bad boy, you can take down enemies faster and with fewer bullets. It’s like a cheat code for survival. So when you’re staring down the barrel of a zombie’s gun and have only a few bullets left, you’ll be glad you invested in the 2x Power Exclusive Upgrade.

3. Double ammo capacity upgrade

Inventory management is the bane of every Resident Evil 4 remake player’s existence. You’re constantly walking a tightrope between having everything you need and having to leave behind your precious loot. That’s where the 2x Ammo Capacity Exclusive Upgrade comes in. This upgrade is like a breath of fresh air in a zombie apocalypse. With this baby, you can pack more ammo into your weapons, freeing up much-needed space in your Attache Case. It’s like giving your inventory some breathing room, which can be a lifesaver in this game.

2. Unlimited Ammo upgrade

Unlocking the Bonus Weapons in this game is like finding a secret cheat code that takes you to a whole new level of awesome. And just like with cheat codes, the Exclusive Upgrades are where the real magic happens. Take the Unlimited Ammo Upgrade, for instance. With this bad boy, you won’t have to worry about reloading ever again. It’s like having an infinite supply of bullets at your disposal, and it’s definitely a game-changer.

1. Indestructible Knife upgrade

The Indestructible Exclusive Upgrade is like a knight in shining armor riding in on a Primal Knife. This Bonus Weapon is already a force to be reckoned with, but add the Indestructible upgrade, and it becomes downright legendary. Furthermore, with this baby in your arsenal, you’ll never have to worry about repairing the weapon again. And let’s be honest, that can save you a pretty penny in the long run.