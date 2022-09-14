The best Fennec loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

Thanks to Call of Duty: Warzone’s Season Five: Last Stand update, the Fennec has found itself on top of the SMG hierarchy with its new damage buffs. However, aside from damage, the puny weapon is primarily known for its intimidating fire rate and provided mobility. This makes the Fennec a must-have for up-close battles, but you will need a few attachments to have it reach its full potential. Here is how you can make the best Fennec loadout in the battle royale.

Best Fennec SMG class in Call of Duty: Warzone

The greatest loadout for the Fennec is mainly built for aggressive play styles. This is because it will immensely improve its already swift ADS time and movement speed, all while giving you enough ammo to potentially take out a whole squad. Better yet, there is just one attachment that can make it fairly deadly at medium-range. All of this Fennec loadout’s attachments and perks can be discovered below.

Barrel : ZLR 18″ Deadfall

: ZLR 18″ Deadfall Stock : No Stock

: No Stock Magazine : 40 Round Drum Mags

: 40 Round Drum Mags Rear Grip : Stippled Grip Tape

: Stippled Grip Tape Perk : Frangible – Disabling

: Frangible – Disabling Class perks: Serpentine, Overkill, and Tracker

There is no attachment as important to the Fennec as the ZLR 18″ Deadfall. It not only lends massive increases to its range and vertical recoil control, the barrel comes in the form of an integral suppressor that keeps every shot silent and undetected. That said, there is a catch. Your ADS and movement speeds take a slight hit with the ZLR applied, so look no further than the Stippled Grip Tape and No Stock to pick the pace back up. It is also worth noting the Stippled Grip Tape increases the weapon’s sprint-to-fire time — music to all rushers’ ears.

This may be the only time we recommend equipping the Frangible – Disabling perk. Season Five’s patch notes reveal there is even a Fennec buff to damage done to legs. Thus, as the perk slows enemy movement and disables their tactical sprint when your shooting below the waist, this combination can be incredibly useful when planning your initial attack from medium-range. The last add-on you will then want to consider is the 40 Round Drum magazine. As the base Fennec only stores 25 bullets in each clip, the attachment is essential when looking to avoid constant reloading.

As for perks, all three should compliment this focus on speed and close combat. For instance, Perk 1’s Serpentine can reduce all damage taken by 15% when sprinting, as Perk 3 can be filled by Tracker to spot the recent footsteps of all enemies nearby. Although High Alert would be great to pair with these two, it is tough to pass on Overkill in this final slot. With it, you can then add another primary weapon to this loadout and a powerful sniper, like the 3-Line Rifle, should fulfill your long-range needs.