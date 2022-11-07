The best Gimmighoul fanart from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet fans

Some Pokémon fans just want to train their pocket monsters and battle online. Others let their love spill out into the real world, drawing fanart of all their favorites. Every new Pokémon revealed for Scarlet and Violet has gotten a lot of love, and the latest addition is no exception. Gimmighoul is a little creature that loves collecting coins, and many artists have taken a shine to it. Here’s some of their best work.

Let’s start with this two-in-one rendering from @vinc_anthonyy. When Gimmighoul was announced, it was shown to have two forms: Chest and Roaming. This fanart shows both.

What’s better than two Gimmighouls? How about three. This drawing from @carmenfflv_art shows a trio of the little guys grooving in front of their shared wealth.

@PKRob_Artz pointed out that Gimmighoul bears a resemblance to Snoo, the Reddit mascot. Now we can’t unsee it thanks to this recoloring.

This new Pokémon’s money obsession has also reminded some folks of online crypto bros. @chikidoodlez embraced the meme and gave Gimmighoul some real “m’lady” energy with a fedora and a Bitcoin to boot.

One of the most common trends in the Pokémon fanart community is two pair up ‘mons who might make for good friends. @thelastshaymin sees Gimmighoul and Bronzor being buddies, maybe because of the latter’s metallic body.

I think Gimmighoul and Bronzor would be friends 🙂 pic.twitter.com/UorOjtu4gv — The Last Shaymin (@thelastshaymin) November 6, 2022

@twineedle paired the new guy up with Sableye, who has its own shiny object to carry around. We can definitely see these two numismatists hanging out.

gimmighoul my beloved pic.twitter.com/GfGlwPVmIv — Flatz @ Akala Island (@twineedIe) November 6, 2022

Given its size, Gimmighoul has also been paired up with the Bug-type Pokémon Joltik. @PocketHexapod imagines the two “smol bois” robbing little banks together, and the cocktail toothpick sword is the perfect tiny touch.

Meet gimmighoul and joltik, two very small bois who rob banks pic.twitter.com/akR92l0ckf — PocketHexapod (@PocketHexapod) November 6, 2022

The Mothman might be an urban legend and not a proper Pokémon, but @artmiakki still saw a resemblance between the cryptid and Gimmighoul. We can definitely see it in the eyes.

Thanks to the initial datamine, it’s believed that Gimmighoul will evolve once its trainer has collected a hundred of those golden coins. @d3ad8un imagines what that could look like, complete with some name suggestions.

Finally, this illustration from @Poltergeistig shows what Gimmighoul might look like if it actually was a mimic chest instead of a little coin creature. It’s still pretty cute!