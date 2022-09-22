The best husbandos in Tower of Fantasy, ranked

When it comes to any games like Tower of Fantasy or Genshin Impact, half the fun is getting new party members that you can fall madly in love with. That’s why so many characters in games like this have rad designs, impressive move sets, and unique personalities. When it comes to playing the new hit, Tower of Fantasy, there are three boys who stand above the rest — even if there are only three boys available outside of China.

Zero

Image via Hotta Studios

This short-stack genius hacker is the awkward nerd archetype, and we love him for it. When you play with Zero, he’s the ultimate supportive companion. His Negating Cube can boost attacks and increase health regeneration, amongst other effects. He’s out of combat, but he can be a lifesaver in it.

While he’s not the most fashionable Tower of Fantasy character, and he can be a little immature, Zero brings a fiery flare to your team. If you love intelligence, geekiness, and snarky playfulness, Zero is the guy for you.

King

Image via Hotta studios

King’s cool. Anyone who looks at King knows that, especially if they see him rocking his signature shades. He’s what happens when the grim reaper joins a rock band and everyone loves that for him. A tough brawler with a tragic backstory, it’s hard not to love him. He’s the aloof bad boy so many girls swoon for. Considering he also has one of the best weapons in the game (Scythe of the Crow), it’s no wonder fans flock to him. So, break out the My Chemical Romance and slice baddies to ribbons with your new Tower of Fantasy favorite, King.

Crow

Image via Hotta Studios

While all the boys in Tower of Fantasy are fairly popular, no one holds a candle to the best of all boys, Crow. The ultimate rogue with a heart of gold, Crow travels around the world making new friends and having a great time, while kicking ass on the side. This is the popular jock who actually ends up being nice and funny and you accidentally fall in love. He has Golden Retriever boyfriend energy, one might say.

With his Thunderblades in hand, Crow will help you charge through and electrify the enemy, all while shooting off his cheesy, terribly endearing jokes.