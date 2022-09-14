How to get the Zero Simulacra in Tower of Fantasy

In Tower of Fantasy, players can unlock specific characters, or Simulacra, by unlocking their weapons within the game’s Gacha system. Weapons have different rarity tiers with varying unlock probabilities, including R, SR, and SSR. One SSR Simulacra is named Zero, unlocked by receiving his weapon called the Negating Cube.

Retrieving Zero

As mentioned, Zero is one of the rarest Simulacra within Tower of Fantasy at an SSR rank. Compared to weapons and Simulacra such as Bai Ling and her Nightingale’s Feather, pulling Zero and his Negating Cube can be a bit difficult, although still more than plausible using only Black and Gold Nuclei. Purchasing a couple of Red Nucleus currencies can speed up the process of attaining Zero, but is not necessary.

Black Nucleus Zero pulls

Being an SSR weapon, pulling Zero with a Black Nucleus is extremely improbable. With a 0.3% of an SSR rank per Black Nuclei used, and with a total of nine SSR weapons in the pool, the chance per Black Nucleus Cache usage comes to roughly 0.03% of retrieving Zero, per pull. For SSR ranks, it’s far more helpful to utilize the Pity system of the Gold Nucleus.

Gold Nucleus Zero pulls

The Gold Nucleus is what players will want to focus on stacking for SSR Simulacra’s such as Zero. There are two unique Pity systems to counter the extremely low drops of SSR.

First, you’re guaranteed to have one SR or SSR rank in every ten drops. Second, there is a guaranteed SSR after every 80 pulls, regardless of whether an SSR was pulled while building the pity bar. Unfortunately, there are still a total of nine SSR weapons within the pool, so even after building the pity bar with 80 Gold Nucleus Cache uses, there’s only a one-in-nine chance of pulling this weapon.

Without Pity, there’s a 0.75% chance of pulling an SSR with a Gold Nucleus, resulting in an 0.083% chance of pulling Zero on any given Gold pull. It benefits players to wait until they have ten Gold Nucleus Caches to turn in at once, as it’s far faster to navigate through the Gacha screens, and they can possibly pull an SSR on the tenth.

Negating Cube

The Negating Cube is Zero’s weapon of choice, a ranged fire weapon that can send out colossal damage toward enemies. After charging the weapon, the Negating Cube causes a damage-over-time fire attack that causes 58% of weapon damage, per second, for eight seconds. Starring this weapon to only the first tier results in a 20-second healing orb which cures 60% of the attack of any teammate that picks it up.