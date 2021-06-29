The best Kazuha build in Genshin Impact

People who are rolling for Kazuha in Genshin Impact will want to know the best build to create for the character. As an Anemo sword user, the temptation might be for people to replicate Jean’s build, but that won’t quite work. As it will take a while to farm up all the resources you need to level up Kazuha, you might as well take the time to farm up a proper build for the character as well.

The right weapons and artifacts will turn almost any character in Genshin Impact into a powerhouse capable of clearing late-game content if used correctly. Below, you will find the weapons and artifacts we recommend for Kazuha.

Weapons

One of the best potential swords for Kazuha will actually be the brand new Freedom Sworn. It can provide a team-wide buff to all physical attack types, and overall ATK damage, through the use of stacking Sigils.

When that character using this weapon triggers Elemental Reactions, they gain a Sigil of Rebellion. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s and can be triggered even if the character is not on the field. When you possess 2 Sigils of Rebellion, all of them will be consumed and nearby party members will obtain the Song of Resistance buff for 12 seconds. This increases normal, charged, and plunging attack DMG by 16% and increases ATK by 20%. Once this effect is triggered it cannot be triggered again for 20 seconds.

The Skyward Blade will benefit Crit Rate and provide players with the Skypiercing Might buff when they use their Elemental Burst, giving them a boost to attack speed, movement speed, and normal and charged attacks.

For a 4 Star weapon, the Iron Sting is a solid option, as dealing elemental damage will increase ALL damage output by 6% for 6 seconds, stacking twice.

Artifacts

For artifacts, you will want to go with the Viridescent Venerer set. This set will provide a 15% buff to Anemo damage at 2 pieces, and a combination of 60% increased Swirld damage while inflicted a 40% decrease to enemies elemental resistance at 4 pieces.

To get this set, you will need to grind the Valley of Remembrance domain, using 20 Original Resin each time to claim your rewards. You can find this Domain to the southeast of Dawn Winery.

Kazuha is all about procing those elemental reactions, and when used with some suitable off-fielders who can cast their Elemental Skill and Burst and keep it active while you switch back to Kazuha, the amount of Swirl damage you can do is devastating.

Anyone who is struggling to get the Viridescent Venerer but wants to get Kazuha into their party can also run the Wanderer’s Troupe, a common set that is easily available and that will boost their Elemental Mastery and subsequent damage.