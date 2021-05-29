Everything you need to farm to prepare for Kazuha in Genshin Impact

Kazuha will be arriving in Genshin Impact with the 1.6 update, bring yet another potential party member for players to enjoy. The Anemo sword users looks like a great addition to any party thanks to his skills and abilities.

Like all characters in the game, Kazuha will require a range of materials to upgrade his abilities and ascend to his full power. In this guide, we will show you what you need to farm to prepare for the Kazuha Banner so you will ready to full rank him up on the first day.

All Materials

Talent

Level Materials Mora 2 Teachings of Diligence x 3, Treasure Hoarder Insignia x 6 12500 3 Guide to Diligencex 2, Silver Raven Insignia x 3 17500 4 Guide to Diligencex 4, Silver Raven Insignia x 4 25000 5 Guide to Diligencex 6, Silver Raven Insignia x 6 30000 6 Guide to Diligencex 9, Silver Raven Insignia x 9 37500 7 Philosophies of Diligencex 4, Golden Raven Insignia x 4, Gilded Scale x 1 120000 8 Philosophies of Diligencex 6, Golden Raven Insignia x 6, Gilded Scale x 1 260000 9 Philosophies of Diligencex 12, Golden Raven Insignia x 9, Gilded Scale x 2 450000 10 Philosophies of Diligencex 16, Golden Raven Insignia x 12, Gilded Scale x 2, Crown of Insight 700000

Levels

Level Mora Boss Drop Material Boss Drop Material Local Speciality Enemy Drop Material 20 20,000

Vayuda Turquoise Sliver ×1 N/A

Sea Ganoderma ×3

Treasure Hoarder Insignia ×3 40 40,000

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment ×3

Maguu Kishin ×2

Sea Ganoderma ×10

Treasure Hoarder Insignia ×15 50 60,000

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment ×6

Maguu Kishin ×4

Sea Ganoderma ×20

Silver Raven Insignia ×12 60 80,000

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk ×3

Maguu Kishin ×8

Sea Ganoderma ×30

Silver Raven Insignia ×18 70 100,000

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk ×6

Maguu Kishin ×12

Sea Ganoderma ×45

Golden Raven Insignia ×12 80 120,000

Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone ×6

Maguu Kishin ×20

Sea Ganoderma ×60

Golden Raven Insignia ×24

Teachings, Guide, and Philosophies of Diligence

The Resistance level up materials can be found at the Forsaken Rift domain, near Springvale in Mondstadt.

Crown of Insight

An extremely rare item that is only available through events, or by upgrading the Frostbearing Tree.

Treasure Hoarder, Silver Raven, Golden Raven Insignia

Can be farmed from Treasure Hoarders anywhere on the map.

Gilded Scale

Gilded Scales can be farmed from Azhdaha, the new boss that was added to the game in update 1.5. Players will need to complete the second act of Zhongli’s quest to get access to the fight.

Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone

You can get these from the Anemo Hypostasis Boss. This can be found to the northwest of the city of Mondstadt, near the top of the map. You will need 40 Original Resin to claim your rewards each time you fight it.

Sea Ganoderma

This is a new item that will be coming in 1.6, and is expected to be related to an upcoming Golden Apple Archipeligo area that will be added to the game.

Maguu Kishin

Maguu Kishin is a new item coming to game in 1.6, and is thought to be a drop from the upcoming Maguu Kenki boss.