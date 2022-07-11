Genshin Impact version 2.8 Kazuha and Klee banners revealed, featuring Heizou, Tohma, and Ningguang

Genshin Impact version 2.8 is arriving soon on July 13, and with every new version comes a new set of banners for players to pull new characters on. While we’re not receiving any new 5-star characters this version, HoYoverse is giving us another shot at pulling one of the strongest characters in the game. Kaedehara Kazuha is highly regarded as one of the most valuable pulls, so this is a great chance to pick him up. Not to mention, we’re still getting a new 4-star character, Shikanoin Heizou.

Shikanoin Heizou is a 4-star Anemo Catalyst character who has a kickboxer motif, attacking his foes with kicks and punches. He’ll likely have a couple of different roles, such as burst sub-DPS or as a driver for taser teams with his fast attacks. He’ll be a fun addition to your team, so be sure to pick him up if you have the Primogems.

Kazuha is a 5-star Anemo Sword character designed as a support and sub-DPS. He boosts the damage of many other characters, boosting elemental damage for anyone he swirls. Meanwhile, Klee is a 5-star Pyro Catalyst character who is a little outdated, but still a solid pyro DPS character. Thoma is a 4-star Pyro Polearm character who is one of the stronger shielders in the game, and Ningguang is a 4-star Geo main DPS.

Be sure to save your Primogems for when Kazuha and Klee arrive on July 13. You can play them and have fun on the new reworked Golden Apple Archipelago.