Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone: How to Unlock the TR-76 Geist Assault Rifle

Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Season 6 has added two shiny new shootable weapons as well as one spiffy new melee option as part of the usual Battle Pass offerings. It’s a predictable formula at this point, but considering last season’s weapons didn’t do much to change anything, the TR-76 Geist could be exactly what the Assault Rifle category has been missing.

If you’re a fan of the slower, heavy-hitting options in that class (and growing tired of the Kastov-762), this will be one for you. Unlocking it isn’t too complicated if you know where to look, but given that it’s attached to the complex Battle Pass system, we’ve got you covered if you’re not sure how to get started.

How to Unlock the TR-76 Geist: MW2 & Warzone 2

As is standard fare, the TR-76 Geist is located in slot F7 of the Battle Pass. When it comes to seasonal weapons, it’s always better to save your tokens and buy your way directly to the gun instead of letting things unlock naturally as you go. If you’re itching for something new, this will save you so much time.

If you’re unsure if this particular weapon is right for you, the developers had high praise for it ahead of release. “The TR-76 Geist packs one hell of a punch, dealing solid damage with a moderate rate of fire. Its compact design supports manageable recoil, too, making for a rock-solid foundation before accounting for Gunsmith.”

As with most ARs, though, it’s important to keep in mind that its close-range game will have some serious issues. This is the type of weapon suited for holding down angles, trapping enemies at chokepoints, and becoming a human turret. It’s not quite as slow as an LMG, but you won’t be Speedy Gonzalez out there either.

The devs also doubled down on its high damage profile, and if anything is going to move the needle away from the Kastov before Modern Warfare 3, the Geist might be our last hope.