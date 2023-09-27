Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone: How to Unlock the ISO 9mm SMG

The Modern Warfare 2 era of Call of Duty is winding down, but not before Season 6 brings the scares to send it off with a bang. On top of a jam-packed Halloween Event (The Haunting), we’ve also got our final batch of Battle Pass weapons to test out ahead of MW3, and the ISO 9mm is one of three unique pieces this season.

Our new speedy friend will have to edge out an executioner’s row of elite submachine guns if it wants to make any noise at all, but ultra-fast SMGs don’t have a great track record when it comes to climbing the meta. If you’re curious to see if this one can break the mode, that means you’ll have to unlock it for yourself first.

How to unlock the ISO 9mm SMG in Warzone 2.0 & MW2

Just like its Assault Rifle compatriot the TR-76 Geist, the ISO 9mm is a Battle Pass exclusive offering in Season 6, so you’ll have to unlock the free F7 zone to claim it. As always, it’s better to handpick your way through the pass if you’re after the shiny new guns each season, or else you’ll spend a lot of time needlessly grinding for things you’re not after.

This is one of the earlier slots though, so it won’t take long for you to get your hands on it either way. It’s also worth noting that these new weapons will be making the jump into Modern Warfare 3, so it’s definitely worth grabbing them while they’re simple to unlock right now. Who knows what the process could look like in the future?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 & Warzones: Is The ISO 9mm Worth Using?

Early signs suggest that the ISO 9MM might have some value in close-up Warzone gunfights, but the Lachmann Sub and ISO 45 are a tough mountain to climb. It would take a complete Gunsmith makeover for the new SMG to come close to matching those giants, and we wouldn’t bet on it making too much of a splash in the meta.

It’s entirely possible that this gun finds its legs in Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer though. It feels like the perfect weapon for a map like Al Bagra Fortress or Zarqwa Hydroelectric, where there are tons of opportunities for close-range engagements.

