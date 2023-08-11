Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 – FR Avancer Best Loadout & Attachments

The FR Avancer arrived in Warzone 2.0 with the Season 5 update, bringing a familiar, old-school feel to Al Mazrah and beyond. This fast-firing Assault Rifle is essentially a modern rendition of the fully-automatic FAMAS from Black Ops 1, serving as a replacement to the FFAR from Black Ops Cold War era of the original Warzone.

It’s accurate and shoots a ton of bullets compared to the competition, but it lacks some punch behind each individual shot. Still, it’s a viable weapon for players that don’t want to change the bounciness of the mighty TAQ-V.

Best FR Avancer Attachments & Loadout

The FR Avancer won’t be getting you any incredulous death comms from players wondering how they died, but it’s a reliable daily driver, perfect for those who enjoy weapons like the Tempus Razorback and The TAQ-56. Its best loadout emphasizes easy handling over everything else, as ‘death by a thousand bee stings’ is the optimal strategy with it in hand.

Here’s what we suggest starting with, but if something doesn’t work for you, try playing with the tunings until you find a blend that works for your playstyle.

FR Avancer Loadout Attachments Muzzle Harbinger D20 Barrel 435MM FR435 (+0.30, -0.15) Underbarrel FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.56, +0.20) Optic AIM OP-V4 (+1.25, +1.35) Magazine 45 Round Mag

That starts with the Harbinger D20 Muzzle and the 435MM FR345 Barrel and is bolstered by the FTAC Ripper 56 Underbarrel. This is a pretty stock build for most ARs, and it works well again here. Other weapons might take the XTEN Havoc 90 Muzzle or the CRONEN OP44, but the extra damage range from our selection is the only thing that gives the Avancer a fighting chance at distance.

There’s a little room for creative expression in the Optic category. In public matches, the SZ Holotherm is the peak of the mountain. Smoke grenades are everywhere in Warzone 2, and being able to see through them clearly as day is one of the biggest possible advantages in the game. For the Ranked grinders, the AIM-OP V4 still rules the roost. It brings an unparalleled amount combination of extra zoom and screen clarity, making it an obvious choice.

Of course, if you’re more interested in nostalgia than efficiency, the Cronen Mini Dot will give it some of that signature Black Ops 1 flavor back. The rounded sight with a green dot will take you right back to the days of getting cross-map tomahawked on Radiation like you never left them.

We also highly advise throwing on a 45 Round Mag or the 60 Round alternative, no matter which build you use, or else trying to take on more than one opponent becomes a game of hide and seek while you find time to reload.

Warzone 2.0 FR Avancer loadout perks

FR Avancer Loadout Perks Perk 1 Overkill Perk 2 Double Time/Batle Hardened Perk 3 Fast Hands Perk 4 Ghost

Standard fare perks apply here as well. Overkill allows you to throw on a Sniper Rifle like the Signal 50 or keep a pocket SMG such as the Lachmann Sub or Vaznev-9K around. Double Time works best for the latter, but if you’re trying to play at a distance, then take Bomb Squad to keep yourself safe from Drill Charges and or other various explosives being chucked at you. Fast Hands is a requirement for other options, and Ghost is excellent to round things off with extra protection from would-be assassins.

How to unlock the FR Avancer in Warzone 2.0

Anyone familiar with Warzone 2.0’s seasonal Battle Pass updates will know the spiel here. The FR Avancer is a free offering, but you will either have to manually spend your Tokens to unlock the areas leading to the gun or turn on the auto-update and just keep grinding until you naturally unlock it. Battle Pass XP tokens will speed up your progress, so don’t be afraid to pop one if you’re itching to get your hands on it.

That’s all there is to know about building the FR Avancer’s best loadout and attachments in Warzone 2. If you need more inspiration for new weapons, check out our version of the meta mainstay Cronen Squall.