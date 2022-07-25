Galarian Moltres is in Pokémon Go. You have an opportunity to add it to your collection, but you can only catch it if you use a Daily Adventure Incense. It’s an item you can activate once per day, giving you the chance to walk around for 15 minutes to catch several Pokémon. There’s a small chance Galarian Moltres will be one, and you want to make the most out of it in Pokémon battles. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset for Galarian Moltres in Pokémon Go.

The best attacks for Galarian Moltres

Galarian Moltres is a Dark and Flying-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric, Fairy, Ice, and Rock-type moves, but it is resistant against Dark, Ghost, Grass, Ground, and Psychic-type attacks. It has the lowest attack of the Galarian legendary birds, but it has the highest defense among them, making it a reliable tank if you want to use it in the Master League.

Related: Can you catch a shiny Galarian Moltres in Pokémon Go?

These are all the moves Galarian Moltres can learn.

Fast moves

Sucker Punch (Dark-type) – 5 damage and 3.5 energy per turn (2.5 damage per turn) 2 turns

Wing Attack (Flying-type) – 5 damage and 3.5 energy per turn (2.5 damage per turn) 2 turns

Charged moves

Ancient Power (Rock-type) – 45 damage and 45 energy (10% chance to increase user’s attack and defense by two ranks)

Brave Bird (Flying-type) – 130 damage and 55 energy (100% chance to lower user’s defense by three ranks)

Payback (Dark-type) – 110 damage and 60 energy

When picking Galarian Moltres’ fast move, you have some problems. The two options, Sucker Punch and Wing Attack are identical attacks. The only difference is if you want to use a Dark-type or Flying-type attack. This will vary based on your opponent, especially if you consider Galarian Moltres’ charged moves, which also feature powerful Flying and Dark-type moves. Given the amount of Pokémon weak to Dark-type moves, we recommend you go with Sucker Punch. However, if you have the luck to catch Galarian Moltres, having one with each fast move is a good choice.

We recommend going with Brave Bird or Payback and Ancient Power for the charged moves. Payback is a decent Dark-type move that features nothing special about it. It’s a straight damage attack that Galarian Moltres can use during combat. Brave Bird is a bit more special and features a massive debuff, decreasing its defenses by two ranks. We believe Ancient Power will be a reliable charged move to bait a shield from an opponent, giving Galarian Moltres the chance to do some real damage with Brave Bird or Payback, depending on which you pick.

The best moveset to teach Galarian Moltres is the fast move Sucker Punch and the charged moves Brave Bird or Payback and Ancient Power.