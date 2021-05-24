Can you get a shiny Sylveon in Pokémon Go?

Whenever there’s a new Pokémon to catch in Pokémon Go, players are hungry to learn when its shiny version is going to come out. For Syvelon, there are several questions popping up, such as how to evolve Eevee into a Sylveon, is Sylveon good, what is Syvelon’s best moveset, and what is the evolution name Eevee has to use. The evolution name can only be used once, so make sure you use that trick wisely. When it comes to answering if Syvelon has a shiny version, it’s a bit more unique than typical new Pokémon. Because Eevee can already be captured as a shiny Pokémon, you can evolve a shiny Eevee into a shiny version of Sylveon.

Typically, whenever a new Pokémon arrives on the mobile game, the shiny version is not available. It normally takes about a year or so for it to arrive, sometimes more. The development team, Niantic, does this every time for all Pokémon. Sylveon is special because Eevee has been in the game for a long time, and it has multiple evolutions. Whenever a new evolution arrives for Eevee, that Pokémon receives its shiny version immediately.

If you’ve been saving a particular shiny Eevee for Sylveon, the wait is over. All you have to do is follow the evolution quest. You need to make that Eevee your buddy and then earn 70 hearts with that Eevee. When you have 70, you can evolve it through the standard method, and it will be a Sylveon. Making sure you hit that 70 heart limit is critical, or you won’t receive it.