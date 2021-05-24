Is Sylveon good in Pokémon Go?

The ninth Eevee evolution is in Pokémon Go. Sylveon, the Fairy-type Pokémon can be added to your collection, so long as you complete the quest to evolve it. We’ve broken down its best moveset, and you can acquire a shiny version of it. Unlike other Pokémon when they’re first added to the game, Sylveon will be shiny. What also makes it special is, the first time you use a specific name, you can guarantee that you evolve an Eevee into a Sylveon. This trick only works once. But a big question looming over many players is if Sylveon is good?

Sylveon is a Fairy-type Pokémon. It is weak to Poison and Steel-type attacks, but it is resistant against Bug, Dark, Dragon, and Fighting-type moves. When you use it in PvP, Sylveon has a maximum CP of 3,069, an attack of 172, a defense of 173, and a stamina of 182. If you’re using it for PvE and raids, Sylveon’s attack becomes 203, its defense is 205, and it has a stamina of 216. It’s even stronger when you give it XL candy.

Of the many Eevee evolutions, Sylveon stands as one of the best choices. It will become a standard sight in the Master League, but players will need to boost it using XL candy. In the standard Master League, you’ll only ever want to use it fully powered up by XL candy. If you don’t have enough to reach level 50, you’re better off keeping Sylveon in the Ultra League. It can compete pretty well in this competition, but not as effectively as Umbreon, which remains the go-to option for any Eevee evolution in PvP.

Sylveon is a slightly less bulky version of Togekiss. These two are pretty similar, but when you give Togekiss XL candy, it exceeds Sylveon in every category. Because of how common Eevees have become and how often they receive boosted spawns for events, they’re a solid budget level 50 Fairy-type option for the Master League. It’s not going to win every battle it’s in, but it’ll be a solid choice to defeat Yveltal, Dragonite, Dialga, and many more Dragon and Fighting-types.

The same goes for raids and PvE battles. Syvelon is a solid option for any Dark and Dragon-type legendary raid or any three star battles. If you’re using Sylveon for PvP, you can expect to use it in PvE.

Overall, Syvelon is a superb Pokémon. The problem with it is you need to wait to power it up using XL candy for certain competitions, specifically the Master League. You can also expect to see it in the Master League Classic. We highly recommend you evolve an Eevee into Sylveon and add a new Fairy-type Pokémon to your collection.