All vehicles available in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta – Cars, tanks, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 features much more than just weapons and Killstreaks. Its Ground War mode is making its first appearance in the Multiplayer Beta and bringing several rides with it. This means that you will be able to drive around in the mode’s exclusive cars, tanks, and even boats. Though, as there is much more than that, this guide will breakdown every vehicle featured in the MW2 Beta.

Every vehicle in the MW2 Beta

Image via Activision

Before diving into this lengthy list, it is important to note that each vehicle can be altered. From the main menu’s Weapons tab, you can head over to the Vehicle Customization option to have the ability to give each ride a skin, horn, and war track. However, as this is the Beta, this feature is extremely limited. So far, you can only apply the unlockable Floor It skin once you have reached Level 26 — a cosmetic that is a part of the Open Beta reward collection. In the meantime, here is every vehicle that can be used in the MW2 Beta, listed by type.

Land vehicles

APC

ATV

Cargo Truck

Hatchback

Heavy Tank

Light Tank

SUV

Tactical Vehicle

UTV

Air vehicles

Heavy Chopper

Light Helo

Sea vehicles

Armored Patrol Boat

RHIB (Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boat)

Related: Will rewards and progress from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s beta transfer to the full game?

If Modern Warfare 2 follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, players can also expect these vehicles to be included in Warzone 2.0 — especially as the games’ will have cross-progression. During the Beta, there is also a wide selection of Killstreaks and Field Upgrades that can be used in Ground War and all other game modes. That said, a majority of these items can only be owned once you have reached certain unlock levels.