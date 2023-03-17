The best place to farm Firm Arrowheads in Genshin Impact

Hilichurls are some of the first enemies Genshin IMpact players will face when they start playing the game. These rascals are present in all regions of Teyvat, so there are ample opportunities to fight them and gather loot from them. Among all that loot are their arrowheads, which you can pick up and hoard. They come in several varieties and you might be wondering what they’re for, or alternatively, how to farm them. This guide will help you out by providing the best farming spots for Firm Arrowheads in Genshin Impact and explaining what they’re used for.

How to farm Firm Arrowheads in Genshin Impact

Firm Arrowheads, as well as all other types of arrowheads, drop from Hilichurl Shooters, rather than from all Hilichurls in general. That means that to farm them, you should concentrate on areas with the most ranged Hilichurl enemies. Speaking of Arrowheads, there are three types of them, including:

Firm Arrowhead: looted from Level 1+ Hilichurl Shooters

Sharp Arrowhead: looted from Level 40+ Hilichurl Shooters

Weathered Arrowhead: looted from Level 60+ Hilichurl Shooters

The easiest way to identify mobs you need to loot for Arrowheads is to check their attack type. If they’re shooting at you, that means they have a chance to drop them after being killed. There are four types of shooting Hilichurls:

Cryo Hilichurl Shooter

Electro Hilichurl Shooter

Hilichurl Shooter

Pyro Hilichurl Shooter

Where to farm Firm Arrowheads in Mondstadt

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mondstadt has a very good density of Hilichurls in general, but a few areas are much better when it comes to shooters. The area around Stormterror’s Lair is a prime example of many Hilichurl camps. Dadaupa Gorge is another great location to farm for shooters, as is the Thousand Winds Temple.

Where to farm Firm Arrowheads in Liyue

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Similarly, Liyue is practically teeming with Hilichurls and shooters in particular. The whole region is rife with them and an excellent place for farming, no matter where you go. Some outstanding examples include the Stone Gate area, the Cuijue Slope area, Lingju Pass, and the hill overlooking Qiongji Shore.

Where to farm Firm Arrowheads in Inazuma

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hilichurl population in Inazuma is comparatively smaller than others, but there are still a few good spots where you can farm shooters. They’re mostly reserved for the region’s southern islands, such as Seirai Island, Tsurumi Island, and the small island with the Moshiri Kara Domain. In addition, the underwater realm of Enkanomiya is another great spot to farm them as well.

Where to farm Firm Arrowheads in Sumeru

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Despite the region’s vast size, there aren’t too many Hilichurls running around by comparison, or more precisely, they are much too spread out to facilitate good farming routes. Still, there are a couple of good locations to farm a bunch of them. A pair of good spots can be found just west outside of Sumeru City. Meanwhile, in the deserts, there’s a good farming route between The Dune of Carouses and Khaj-Nisut.

What are Arrowheads used for in Genshin Impact?

It’s no wonder that there are so many Hilichurls in Teyvat when you’re going to need so many of their resources for ascensions and upgrades. Arrowheads are used to ascend four characters, level the talents of five, and even ascend no less than 22 weapons in the game.

The four characters that need Arrowheads to ascend are:

Amber (4-Star)

(4-Star) Collei (4-Star)

(4-Star) Diona (4-Star)

(4-Star) Fischl (4-Star)

Those same characters use them to upgrade their talents too, with your very own Traveler added to that group as well. Along with that, there are many weapons of various rarities that use Arrowheads for ascension. Some of the most notable weapons on that list are: