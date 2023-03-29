The best place to farm Starconch in Genshin Impact

Starconch is a valuable resource in Genshin Impact that is vital for progression. This rare shellfish is highly sought after because it is an ascension material. Initially, only Childe (Tartaglia) utilized the material, but after Yelan was introduced in the patch 2.7 update, the Hydro bow user became the second character that uses Starconch as an ascension material. Fortunately, there are various locations where you’ll find the material, and if you are looking to farm Starconch in Genshin Impact, refer to the guide below.

All Star Conch locations in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

Starconches are generally found on the beaches of Liyue. However, if you are looking for precise locations of the material, head to Guyun Stone Forest. This is the recommended area for farming Starconch as there is a Waypoint near which you’ll find plenty of Starconch. There are also plenty of Starconch in the Guili Plains; however, you’ll need to climb down from the ruins area to reach the beach. Finally, you can find Starconch in Yaoguang Shoal. That said, this might be a tedious region to farm the material as the nearest Waypoint is a bit far. Furthermore, some Starconches are scattered near Dragonspine and are hard to reach as you need to climb down a few terrains.

If you do not want to invest time in farming Starconches, you can also buy it directly. To do so, interact with NPC Bolai in Liyue Harbor, who sells it for 1000 Mora per piece. Keep in mind you can only buy 5 at a time, but the stock refreshes every 3 days. Lastly, the first time you interact with Miss Bu in Yaoguang Shoal, she will give you 3 Starconches.