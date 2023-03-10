The best place to farm Treasure Hoarder Insignias in Genshin Impact

Materials for ascending your characters and weapons are very important in Genshin Impact. One of the most common among these resources is the Treasure Hoarder Insignia, but you will also need a lot of it. That is why it’s useful to know how and where to farm it. Fortunately, you can farm them in every region in the game, and with this guide, we will give you locations where to go to farm Treasure Hoarder Insignia in Genshin Impact.

How to farm Treasure Hoarder Insignia in Genshin Impact

What is Treasure Hoarder Insignia?

Treasure Hoarder Insignia primarily drops from Treasure Hoarder bandits that can be found all over Teyvat. More specifically, all mobs that drop the item are:

Treasure Hoarder Crusher

Treasure Hoarder Cryo Potioneer

Treasure Hoarder Electro Potioneer

Treasure Hoarder Gravedigger

Treasure Hoarder Handyman

Treasure Hoarder Hydro Potioneer

Treasure Hoarder Marksman

Treasure Hoarder Pugilist

Treasure Hoarder Pyro Potioneer

Treasure Hoarder Scout

Treasure Hoarder Seaman

The insignias are used to ascend 19 weapons in the game (most notably Primordial Jade Cutter, The Unforged, and Vortex Vanquisher), as well as upgrade talents and ascend 8 characters in the game:

Beidou

Bennett

Kazuha

Kaeya

Heizou

Thoma

Xinyan

Yanfei

Where to farm in Mondstadt?

The only place to find Treasure Hoarders in Mondstadt is to go towards the Dragonspine mountain. You can find three groups of them near the broken bridge separating Mondstadt from the Dragonspine region.

Where to farm in Liyue?

You can find Treasure Hoarders all over Liyue, but there are four locations that are best suited for farming. One is to make a lap around Mt. Tianheng, the second is to follow the cliffs up and along Lumberpick Valley, the third is to tackle the large groups in Northern Minlin, and the fourth is The Chasm.

Where to farm in Inazuma?

On Inazuma’s islands, each of them has some form of Treasure Hoarders presence, but there are a few that are better than others. Yashiori Island represents the best farming grounds, followed by Kannazuka, and lastly, Seirai Island can be decent after you’ve fully unlocked it.

Where to farm in Sumeru?

Despite its size, Sumeru doesn’t have a proportionally large population of Treasure Hoarders. Still, there are a few places where you can farm them efficiently. The first is in the passages north of Caravan Ribat, another can be found around Aaru Village, and the last can be found on the cliffs in the northern Valley of Dahri.

