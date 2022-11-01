Where to get Slime Condensate in Genshin Impact – Slime Condensate farming locations
Slimetimes you have to collect slime.
There are many commonly found resources in Genshin Impact. Ranging from food to ascension and upgrade materials, there will be plenty of stuff for you to collect, but even then you might run out. The next best course of action is farming for more, and that will be one of the integral gameplay loops in your Genshin Impact journey. One such common item is Slime Condensate, a resource most commonly looted from the ever-present Slimes that inhabit the Teyvat.
You will start gathering Slime Condensate from the very start of the game because it starts dropping from the very first Slimes you encounter and all the way into the endgame. With that in mind, there will always be farming spots that are better than others. In this guide, we will give you suggestions for the best ways to farm Slime Condensate in Genshin Impact.
Best Slime Condensate farming routes in Genshin Impact
Mondstadt
A short and sweet loop that you can do for farming Slimes can be found in southern Brightcrown Canyon, along the coast and cliffs.
Another quick linear route for farming Slimes can be found between Springvale and Wolvendom.
For one more linear route thick with Slimes, follow along the northern coast towards Cape Oath.
Lastly, a loop around Windrise can get you some more Slimes, as well as plenty of food materials along the way.
Liyue
The whole area around the Mingyun Village is filled with Slimes. You can follow an irregular circular route and find plenty of Slimes around the whole area.
Just south of Wangshu Inn and into Guili Plains, you can find a nice short loop to follow and farm up more Slimes.
The area around Jueyun Karst is filled with Slimes. This route can be a bit tricky because of all the verticality, but it’s useful to know if you’re in a pinch.
Due west of Lliyue Harbor lies the marshy Lingju Pass. Because Slimes seem to love water, you will find this area filled with them.
Inazuma
Following the coasts around Narukami Island can get you a lot of Slimes gathered together in clumps.
On Yashiori Island, you can follow a pretty straightforward route and farm up lots of Slimes along the way.
Lastly, Tsurumi Island has a good amount of Slimes, but this route is best done while farming other stuff in the area as well.
Sumeru
Around the Devantaka Mountain in Andravi Valley, you can follow a loop to farm up a few Slimes in Sumeru.
The best place to farm Slimes in Sumeru is in the wetlands area of the Lokapala Jungle. The area is fairly small and densely populated by Slimes for easy farming.
Uses for Slime Condensate in Genshin Impact
Slime Condensate is a versatile material that you will need for various things throughout the game. That’s why it’s always a good idea to have some with you or to regularly farm Slimes to keep a reserve in your inventory.
Crafting
There are two items you can craft with Slime Condensate:
- 10 False Worm Bait: 1 Slime Condensate + 1 Berry
- Slime Secretions: 3 Slime Condensate + 25 Mora
Character Talent leveling and Ascension
Several characters in Genshin Impact use Slime Condensate as a material to level their talents, but also for their Ascensions as well:
- Itto
- Lisa
- Venti
- Xiangling
- Xiao
- Zhongli
Weapon Ascension
Slime Condensate is most often used to Ascend various weapons in Genshin Impact. There are 21 total weapons that use it as a material, so it’s a good idea to have some ready for that purpose. These weapons are:
- Amos’ Bow
- Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds
- Skyward Blade
- Skyward Pride
- Staff of Homa
- Alley Hunter
- Favonius Lance
- Luxurious Sea-Lord
- Mappa Mare
- Missive Windspear
- Royal Greatsword
- Sacrificial Bow
- Snow-Tombed Starsilver
- The Black Sword
- The Flute
- Harbinger of Dawn
- Magic Guide
- Sharpshooter’s Oath
- White Iron Greatsword
- Old Merc’s Pal
- Waster Greatsword