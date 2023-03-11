The best places for Slurp Barrels in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Slurp Juice is a blue soft drink in Fortnite that replenishes health and shields when either consumed or when splashed all over a player’s body. It’s a useful resource under any circumstances, but using Slurp to restore health and/or gain shields is a common theme in Fortnite season, weekly, daily, and event quests, including those in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. There’s even a Milestone goal, ‘Gain shields’, for which Slurp, in its various forms, is very useful. Slurp is most abundant in the form of barrels, which you can destroy using your harvesting tool, causing the Slurp to splash over you and replenish your health and/or shields.

Where to find Slurp Barrels in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The highest concentration of Slurp Barrels on the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 map can be found at Brutal Bastion, in the heart of the snowy, northeast region. There are a total of 51 Slurp Barrels in Brutal Bastion alone. You can also find a lot of Slurp Barrels at Slappy Shores (although there are even more Slap Juice Barrels there). There are 20 in Slappy Shores, half of which are in The Slurp Room bar northeast of the bridge. Shattered Slabs also has a lot of Slurp Barrels; 28 in total.

Where to find Slurp Trucks in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are 10 Slurp Trucks dotted around the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 map, all of which can be destroyed for a huge health/shields boost. Some of them can also be driven away once you’ve burst open the Slurp tank on the back. All the Slurp Trucks are on the eastern half of the map. There are two at Crude Harbor, and one each at Brutal Bastion, Slappy Shores, Drift Ridge, Restful Retreat, Fallow Fuel, and the Neon Bay Bridge. There’s also one south across the river from Hitches and Ditches, and another between Solitary Shrine and Icy Islets.