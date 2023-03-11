Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 all Accolades
Time to get some XP.
Along with new weapons and landmarks, Fornite Chapter 4 Season 2 has also brought new Accolades to the game. These Accolades can be completed to earn a great amount of XP. The best part is that they are not difficult to complete, so you should focus on doing them if you want to level up quickly. In this guide, we are going to take a look at all Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.
Related: Is Fortnite dead? Is Fortnite dying in 2023? Answered
All Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2
If you’re new to the game, you should know that Accolades are different from Milestones, Achievements, and Challenges. While these two should be completed within a given time-frame, Accolades can be done whenever you like. However, it is important to note that the Accolades mentioned below should be done during a single match.
- Battle Ready: Become the first player to reach maximum health and shields.
- Bird of Prey: Be the first one to catch a chicken.
- Can of Worms: Catch five fish.
- Carnivore: Hunt nine animals.
- Demolition Expert: Destroy 250 structures.
- Demolition Master: Destroy 1,000 structures.
- Demolition Specialist: Destroy 50 structures.
- Early Bird: Be the first one to pick up a Legendary item.
- Finders Keepers: Be the first one to collect a weapon from an eliminated player.
- Fishmonger: Catch ten fish.
- Game Keeper: Hunt six animals.
- Gilded Glory: Acquire 100 Gold Bars.
- Gold Rush: Acquire 50 Gold Bars.
- Helping Hand: Achieved when a team member or character is revived by a follower.
- Hired Gun: Achieved when a follower knocks or eliminates a player.
- Kinetic Blade Stand: (Will be updated once discovered).
- Open Season: Hunt three animals.
- Patch Up, Pronto!: Be the first one to revive a player.
- Pescetarian: Catch 15 fish.
- Quit Exit: Be the first player to get eliminated.
- Sic ‘Em: Achieved when a tamed beast knocks or eliminates a player.
- Swift Shrubbery: Be the first one to apply a Bush.
- The Gift of Life: Be the first one to reboot a player.
- Treasure Trove: Acquire 250 Gold Bars.