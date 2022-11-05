The best players in Football Manager 2023
No one said they’d be affordable.
If you’re managing one of the world’s top teams in Football Manager 2023, then you can’t rest on your laurels. You have to keep improving your team in order to be able to compete with the other top teams in your home nation league, and in the Champions League. There’s only one way to do that, and that’s to buy some of the best players in the world. Investing in young talent is one thing, but your fans won’t wait; they want you to win league titles and cups now.
The best players in the world don’t come cheap, and some of them won’t be for sale at all, at least at the start of the 22/23 season. But if you want to be the best team in the world, then here are the best players you’ll need to sign.
Goalkeepers
Alisson
Age: 30
Nationality: Brazilian
Club: Liverpool
Transfer Value: Not for sale
Wage: £190K p/w
Top ratings
Natural Fitness: 17
Positioning: 18
Determination: 19
Ederson
Age: 29
Nationality: Brazilian
Club: Man City
Transfer Value: £87M – 95M
Wage: £180K p/w
Top ratings
Kicking: 20
Composure: 20
Bravery: 18
Defenders
Alphonso Davies
Age: 22
Nationality: Canadian
Club: FC Bayern
Transfer Value: £81M
Wage: £150K p/w
Top ratings
Dribbling: 17
Acceleration: 19
Pace: 19
Ruben Dias
Age: 25
Nationality: Portugese
Club: Man City
Transfer Value: £104M – 115M
Wage: £175K p/w
Top ratings
Tackling: 18
Determination:18
Stamina: 18
Reece James
Age: 23
Nationality: English
Club: Chelsea
Transfer Value: Not for sale
Wage: £250K p/w
Top ratings
Crossing: 18
Balance: 19
Strength: 19
Midfielders
Kevin de Bruyne
Age: 31
Nationality: Belgian
Club: Man City
Transfer Value: £156M – 170M
Wage: £350K p/w
Top ratings
Vision: 20
Crossing: 19
Passing: 18
Luis Diaz
Age: 25
Nationality: Colombian
Club: Liverpool
Transfer Value: £267M – 294M
Wage: £90K p/w
Top ratings
Flair: 19
First Touch: 18
Dribbling: 18
Mohamed Salah
Age: 30
Nationality: Egyptian
Club: Liverpool
Transfer Value: Not for sale
Wage: £350K p/w
Top ratings
Off the Ball: 18
Acceleration: 18
Balance: 18
Strikers
Erling Haaland
Age: 22
Nationality: Norwegian
Club: Man City
Transfer Value: £228M – 252M
Wage: £350K p/w
Top ratings
Derermination: 20
Natural Fitness: 19
Pace: 19
Robert Lewandowski
Age: 34
Nationality: Polish
Club: Barcelona
Transfer Value: Not for sale
Wage: £300K p/w
Top ratings
Penalty Taking: 20
Determination: 20
Natural Fitness: 20
Kylian Mbappe
Age: 23
Nationality: French
Club: PSG
Transfer Value: Not for sale
Wage: £825K p/w
Top ratings
Dribbling: 18
Acceleration: 20
Pace: 20