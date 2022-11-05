The best players in Football Manager 2023

If you’re managing one of the world’s top teams in Football Manager 2023, then you can’t rest on your laurels. You have to keep improving your team in order to be able to compete with the other top teams in your home nation league, and in the Champions League. There’s only one way to do that, and that’s to buy some of the best players in the world. Investing in young talent is one thing, but your fans won’t wait; they want you to win league titles and cups now.

The best players in the world don’t come cheap, and some of them won’t be for sale at all, at least at the start of the 22/23 season. But if you want to be the best team in the world, then here are the best players you’ll need to sign.

Related: Best wonderkids to sign in Football Manager 2023

Goalkeepers

Alisson

Screenshot by Gamepur

Age: 30

Nationality: Brazilian

Club: Liverpool

Transfer Value: Not for sale

Wage: £190K p/w

Top ratings

Natural Fitness: 17

Positioning: 18

Determination: 19

Ederson

Screenshot by Gamepur

Age: 29

Nationality: Brazilian

Club: Man City

Transfer Value: £87M – 95M

Wage: £180K p/w

Top ratings

Kicking: 20

Composure: 20

Bravery: 18

Defenders

Alphonso Davies

Screenshot by Gamepur

Age: 22

Nationality: Canadian

Club: FC Bayern

Transfer Value: £81M

Wage: £150K p/w

Top ratings

Dribbling: 17

Acceleration: 19

Pace: 19

Ruben Dias

Screenshot by Gamepur

Age: 25

Nationality: Portugese

Club: Man City

Transfer Value: £104M – 115M

Wage: £175K p/w

Top ratings

Tackling: 18

Determination:18

Stamina: 18

Reece James

Screenshot by Gamepur

Age: 23

Nationality: English

Club: Chelsea

Transfer Value: Not for sale

Wage: £250K p/w

Top ratings

Crossing: 18

Balance: 19

Strength: 19

Midfielders

Kevin de Bruyne

Screenshot by Gamepur

Age: 31

Nationality: Belgian

Club: Man City

Transfer Value: £156M – 170M

Wage: £350K p/w

Top ratings

Vision: 20

Crossing: 19

Passing: 18

Luis Diaz

Screenshot by Gamepur

Age: 25

Nationality: Colombian

Club: Liverpool

Transfer Value: £267M – 294M

Wage: £90K p/w

Top ratings

Flair: 19

First Touch: 18

Dribbling: 18

Mohamed Salah

Screenshot by Gamepur

Age: 30

Nationality: Egyptian

Club: Liverpool

Transfer Value: Not for sale

Wage: £350K p/w

Top ratings

Off the Ball: 18

Acceleration: 18

Balance: 18

Strikers

Erling Haaland

Screenshot by Gamepur

Age: 22

Nationality: Norwegian

Club: Man City

Transfer Value: £228M – 252M

Wage: £350K p/w

Top ratings

Derermination: 20

Natural Fitness: 19

Pace: 19

Robert Lewandowski

Screenshot by Gamepur

Age: 34

Nationality: Polish

Club: Barcelona

Transfer Value: Not for sale

Wage: £300K p/w

Top ratings

Penalty Taking: 20

Determination: 20

Natural Fitness: 20



Kylian Mbappe

Screenshot by Gamepur

Age: 23

Nationality: French

Club: PSG

Transfer Value: Not for sale

Wage: £825K p/w

Top ratings

Dribbling: 18

Acceleration: 20

Pace: 20