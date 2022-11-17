The best PlayStation and Xbox graphics settings for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

From your controller to the audio, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 delivers a bevy of customizable settings to ensure fans get the most out of their experience. The most significant options console players should be adjusting are surely its detailed graphic settings. Of course, there are options that give the Al Mazrah map a little extra flair, though others can even provide you with a clearer view of enemies and objects. Here are the best graphic options available in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Best console graphic settings in Warzone 2.0

Details and Textures

This tab consists of just one setting which allows you to download high-res textures for everything on the map while you’re playing. As one can imagine, this may be a tall order for those with weaker internet connections. So, if you experience even a tab bit of lag or have a bandwidth limit, we highly recommend turning everything in this category off. Otherwise, here’s what your details and textures settings should look like.

On-demand texture streaming : On

: On Allocated texture cache size : Auto

: Auto Enable download limits: Off

Post Processing Effects

Aside from field of view, the post processing effects can play the biggest role in cleansing your line-of-sights. This is because the battle royale features motion blur settings that can make it difficult to see enemies when you are on the move. But don’t fret, the following settings should help you avoid this issue.

World motion blur : Off

: Off Weapon motion blur : Off

: Off Film grain : 0.00

: 0.00 Depth of field : On

: On FidelityFX CAS : On

: On FidelityFX CAS strength: 100

View

For the first time, the Warzone series finally gifts the option to widen your field of view — though, be cautious. Those using the highest FOV setting may not be able to see targets as easily. Thus, we recommend using the adjusted settings below and then slowly increasing your FOV with each match until it feels like the perfect fit for your screen.

Field of view : 105

: 105 Third person field of view : 90

: 90 First person camera movement : Least

: Least Third person camera movement : Least

: Least Third person ADS transition : Third person ADS

: Third person ADS Default spectator camera: Game perspective

Related: Can you change perks in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0? Answered

Another menu that can give you the upper hand is Warzone 2.0’s audio settings. For instance, the battle royale introduces a Proximity Chat option to the series, allowing you to hear the party chat of squads nearby. Although, as this is a Call of Duty game after all, some may find it best to mute the chatty opponents they will be up against.