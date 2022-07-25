All Curses in Sea of Thieves, and how to get them

Curses in Sea of Thieves are vanity items you can put on your character. They’re a fun way to show off the achievements you’ve done in the game, making them stand out compared to the other pirates you might encounter on the open seas or those on your crew. Obtaining these items takes quite a bit of time, though. Here’s what you need to know about how to get all Curses in Sea of Thieves.

All Curses in Sea of Thieves

The Curses are unique cosmetic items you can earn by completing particular Tall Tale adventures multiple times, through difficult accomplishments, or by being a Pirate Legend and working through Season passes. After you acquire them, you can visit any of the Vanity Chests on your ship, or find them outside any Clothing Shop at an outpost.

Here are all Curses you can find in Sea of Thieves:

Curse of the Sunken Sorrow: “This glowing, plant-like curse is proof that you ventured into the Sunken Kingdom in search of a sad secret…” Your character’s eyes turn a brilliant blue, with a gaze full of sorrow.

Curse of the Order: “Wear the dark stains of the Order of Souls, caused by using Kraken ink to see beyond this world.” With this item equipped, your character’s eyes will drip ink.

Legendary Curse: “Almost nobody asks to be cursed, but Pirate Legends can show this magical malady with pride.” Your eyes lose all of their iris, becoming a sharp, luminescent green.

Shores of Gold Curse: “Many Gold Hoarders fall foul of this Curse. Just how much treasure has passed through your hands?” While wearing this item, random portions of your character’s body will have several chunks of gold over the top of it.

The Ashen Curse: “The fiery rage of an Ashen Lord has taken hold in you, but it’s better to burn out than fade away …” Your body changes to show off a magma-like structure as if your insides were that of an erupting volcano.

How to get all Curses

Curses cannot be purchased. However, there’s a way to unlock and obtain these Curses in Sea of Thieves.

Curse of the Sunken Sorrow: Complete Larinna’s Legend of the Sunken Kingdom voyage. You must also learn the final mystery of the Sunken Kingdom, which allows you to purchase this particular voyage.

Curse of the Order: Complete all Commendations for The Cursed Rogue Tall Tale. The Rogue’s Key – Recover the Skeleton Key Relics of the Curse Rogue – Return Captain Briggsy’s Artifact Free at Last – Defeat Captain Briggsy The Curse Rogue – Complete The Cursed Rogue The Hunter’s Trail – Discover all of the Bounty Hunter’s Journals Briggsy’s Greatest Foe – Complete the Tall Tale 5 times

The Legendary Curse: This item was available during Season One of Sea of Thieves by reaching Renown 100 on the Season Pass. It was exclusive to Pirate Legends.

Shores of Gold Curse: Complete all the Commendations for the Shores of Gold Tall Tale. The Fabled Island – Reach the Shores of Gold Path to Forsaken Fortune – Discover the Gold Hoarder Coin Shores of Gold – Complete Shores of Gold The Stain of Greed – Discover all of Briggsy’s Journals Lord of Gold – Return the Skull of the Gold Hoarder 5 times

The Ashen Curse: Complete all the Commendations for the Heart of Fire Tall Tale. The Liar’s Hideout – Discover Stitcher Jim’s Hideout The path of the Eternal King – Take the path of the Eternal King The path of the Forsaken Flame – Take the path of the Forsaken Flame The path of the Burning Heart – Take the path of the Burning Heart The Fire Rises – Discover the Chest of Rage Stitcher’s Schemes – Discover Stitcher Jim’s Journals Heart of Fire – Complete the Tale Saver of Souls – Complete the Tall Tale 3 times



Many of these cosmetics are available through Tall Tale adventures. However, the Legendary Curse was a limited-time item through the Sea of Thieves Season One Plunder Pass, and we do not know if it will be available again in the future. Curse of the Sunken Sorrow, Curse of the Order, Shores of Gold Curse, and The Ashen Curse are all available in the game and will remain a part of the Tall Tale adventures.