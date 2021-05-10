The best PPSh-41 loadout in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

The PPSh-41 has returned to Call of Duty in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone during the third season. It’s an unlock all players can receive by reaching rank 15 on the Season Three Battle Pass. You do not have to purchase the pass to unlock it, but if you plan to participate in many of the events for the season, you may as well. We’re going to break down the better build you should be using for this weapon in the game and create a devastating submachine gun you can use against anyone.

The best PPSh-41 loadout

Here’s what we’re going to recommend you go with when creating an ideal PPSh-41.

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 15.7″ Task Force

Stock: Raider Stock

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Ammunition: 55 Rnd Drum

The raider stock for the PPSh-41 is one of the higher level attachments you can add to it. If you’d prefer a cheaper one, we’d recommend you use the Spetsnaz PKM Stock that you can get at level 45, but if you’re already at this point, the Raider Stock is far superior. You might as well aim for the stars.

The GRU Suppressor is the go-to option for a majority of weapons that can utilize it. While the aiming stability goes down a bit because of it, the increase in damage range and bullet velocity is well worth it, especially on a submachine gun. You can increase the PPSh-41’s bullet velocity even more with the 15.7″ Task Force barrel. You want to fire even more rounds during a fight, so you want to use the 55 Rnd Drum, but it decreases how quickly you can reload the weapon, which is a big downside.

There are a handful of things you exchange out. A majority of the above choices are options you’ll unlock at higher levels. For the muzzle, the KGB eliminator or the Muzzle Brake 9 are good choices while you grind to the GRU. Instead of the 15.7″ for the barrel, you can use the 14.9″ Reinforced Heavy. The 14.9″ has increased damage range and bullet velocity but comes with ADS strafe and doesn’t have superior strafe speed as the 15.7″ does. The final alternative option is for the stock, and you can use the Marathon Stock to start off and then the CQB Stock at level 36.

For those who have been waiting to use a powerful submachine in your Warzone or Black Ops Cold War multiplayer matches, the PPSh-41 is an excellent addition to the game alongside other options Mac-10 or the LC10.